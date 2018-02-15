'Zuma's A Mother******' And Other Hilarious Post-Resignation Reactions 🇿🇦

Former president Jacob Zuma's Valentine's Day gift to the nation, although warming the hearts of many South Africans from Pretoria to Parys, clearly was too little too late for this less-than-impressed interviewee.
eNCA journalist Nickolaus Bauer was among the journalists last night taking to the streets to gauge the reactions to Zuma's long-awaited resignation. What he stumbled upon wasn't post-Mugabe-resignation-style celebrations, but South Africans who were simply gatvol of the former incumbent.
Take a look at the hilarious video below (and some other side-splitting reactions):
Read: Mixed Reactions From South Africans As Jacob Zuma Steps Down
You're in Braam....On a Wednesday evening...On Valemtimes...— BonBon (@BontleModiselle) February 14, 2018
What did you expect? 😂😂😂 #ZumaResigns pic.twitter.com/Qzkwh1tfKT
This was obviously the pick of the bunch as eNCA presenter Nickolaus Bauer tries his best not to laugh, and here are the rest of the best reactions:
Where the revolution started 😂 #ZumaResigns #ZumaExit pic.twitter.com/KCKs2IAFwY— Khotso Mariri (@Mariri_) February 15, 2018
uBaba stepping out like...#ZumaRecall #ZumaExit #ZumaResigns pic.twitter.com/iNY8zjIald— Nkanyiso Nxumalo (@Nki_Nxumalo) February 15, 2018
Meanwhile at Club Eff in Jozi, celebrations have begun. Ziyawa after #ZumaResigns #Zexit #ZumaExit @EFFSouthAfrica is throwing a party. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HLHulMIQ4D— Mtholeni Ngobese (@DjDeanNgobese) February 15, 2018
Opposition parties trying to figure out who or what they will talk about from now on, since their scapegoat has left the building #zumaexit pic.twitter.com/t2KyUFG5zZ— Hannibal Lecter (@Mongi501) February 15, 2018
Love it! #ZumaExit #Zexit pic.twitter.com/LtV0j8gjpX— The LeftBacks (@LeftBacks) February 15, 2018
A Polite warning ⚠ To all African leaders.— THE WANGA™ (@Frank_Wanga) February 15, 2018
If we elect you and you fail to behave, we will make sure you all follow Jacob Zuma. We don't want pathetic leadership.
You have been Warned#ZumaExit#ZumaResigns pic.twitter.com/Lnjy8MLx1T
A rare pic of UBaba being chased by ANC cadres. #ZumaResigns pic.twitter.com/7fQdMDA5aQ— Mmamorogo Moses Mahlatši Jnr. (@moses_maibelo) February 15, 2018
Now that Zuma resigned Mmusi can stop sending us smses. #ZumaResigns— Champ Payne (@Champ_Payne) February 14, 2018
Now that Zuma has stepped down, when can we deal with the lowering the prices of eggs? #ZumaResigns pic.twitter.com/jnOYX9376j— Chubby Cheex (@Tshegokiie) February 14, 2018
President Jacob Zuma decided to break up with Mzansi on a Valentine's day! 🤣— Leandri J van Vuuren (@Lean3JvV) February 14, 2018
South Africa is now officially single!🇿🇦#ZumaResigns #ZumaExit #Zexit #zumapresser #ZumaResigned
JZ really gave new meaning to the term #SmoothCriminal pic.twitter.com/lsi2jrRnH6— Ryan Cummings (@Pol_Sec_Analyst) February 15, 2018
This is a perfect song to mourn Jacob Zuma the greatest vocalist that the ANC has ever had sudden resignation 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/214yl4gMtw— Moe (@moesuttle) February 14, 2018
February 15, 2018
As one Sun sets, a new one rises...🇿🇦#ZumaExit #ZumaResigns— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) February 15, 2018
Illustration: @FatLipRussell pic.twitter.com/CeYw50BOBd
Now the EFF will have to sit through a whole SONA.... Imagine... A full day at the office pic.twitter.com/tu9cfPVg35— Babes WePetition (@Neli_Ngqulana) February 14, 2018
When the incoming President walks with Swag at the Sea Point Promenade 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0lWXIqybDI— Mandla Sibeko (@msibeko) February 15, 2018