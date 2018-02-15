'Zuma's A Mother******' And Other Hilarious Post-Resignation Reactions 🇿🇦

Former president Jacob Zuma's Valentine's Day gift to the nation, although warming the hearts of many South Africans from Pretoria to Parys, clearly was too little too late for this less-than-impressed interviewee.



eNCA journalist Nickolaus Bauer was among the journalists last night taking to the streets to gauge the reactions to Zuma's long-awaited resignation. What he stumbled upon wasn't post-Mugabe-resignation-style celebrations, but South Africans who were simply gatvol of the former incumbent.

Take a look at the hilarious video below (and some other side-splitting reactions):

Read: Mixed Reactions From South Africans As Jacob Zuma Steps Down

This was obviously the pick of the bunch as eNCA presenter Nickolaus Bauer tries his best not to laugh, and here are the rest of the best reactions:

Opposition parties trying to figure out who or what they will talk about from now on, since their scapegoat has left the building #zumaexit pic.twitter.com/t2KyUFG5zZ — Hannibal Lecter (@Mongi501) February 15, 2018

A Polite warning ⚠ To all African leaders.

If we elect you and you fail to behave, we will make sure you all follow Jacob Zuma. We don't want pathetic leadership.

You have been Warned#ZumaExit#ZumaResigns pic.twitter.com/Lnjy8MLx1T — THE WANGA™ (@Frank_Wanga) February 15, 2018

A rare pic of UBaba being chased by ANC cadres. #ZumaResigns pic.twitter.com/7fQdMDA5aQ — Mmamorogo Moses Mahlatši Jnr. (@moses_maibelo) February 15, 2018

Now that Zuma resigned Mmusi can stop sending us smses. #ZumaResigns — Champ Payne (@Champ_Payne) February 14, 2018

Now that Zuma has stepped down, when can we deal with the lowering the prices of eggs? #ZumaResigns pic.twitter.com/jnOYX9376j — Chubby Cheex (@Tshegokiie) February 14, 2018

President Jacob Zuma decided to break up with Mzansi on a Valentine's day! 🤣



South Africa is now officially single!🇿🇦#ZumaResigns #ZumaExit #Zexit #zumapresser #ZumaResigned — Leandri J van Vuuren (@Lean3JvV) February 14, 2018

JZ really gave new meaning to the term #SmoothCriminal pic.twitter.com/lsi2jrRnH6 — Ryan Cummings (@Pol_Sec_Analyst) February 15, 2018

This is a perfect song to mourn Jacob Zuma the greatest vocalist that the ANC has ever had sudden resignation 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/214yl4gMtw — Moe (@moesuttle) February 14, 2018

Now the EFF will have to sit through a whole SONA.... Imagine... A full day at the office pic.twitter.com/tu9cfPVg35 — Babes WePetition (@Neli_Ngqulana) February 14, 2018