All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    15/02/2018 09:58 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    'Zuma's A Mother******' And Other Hilarious Post-Resignation Reactions 🇿🇦

    There were memorable reactions from the celebration, including this massive f-bomb on eNCA dropped by the people responding to Zexit.

    ENCA

    Former president Jacob Zuma's Valentine's Day gift to the nation, although warming the hearts of many South Africans from Pretoria to Parys, clearly was too little too late for this less-than-impressed interviewee.

    eNCA journalist Nickolaus Bauer was among the journalists last night taking to the streets to gauge the reactions to Zuma's long-awaited resignation. What he stumbled upon wasn't post-Mugabe-resignation-style celebrations, but South Africans who were simply gatvol of the former incumbent.

    Take a look at the hilarious video below (and some other side-splitting reactions):

    Read: Mixed Reactions From South Africans As Jacob Zuma Steps Down

    This was obviously the pick of the bunch as eNCA presenter Nickolaus Bauer tries his best not to laugh, and here are the rest of the best reactions:

    MORE:ANCEntertainmentjacob zumaPolitics