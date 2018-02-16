10 Royal Bachelors Who Still Haven't Found Their Princess

Prince Harry, long considered the world's most eligible bachelor, is marrying former actress Meghan Markle on May 19, dashing any hope that he will wed, well, us.

The wedding, which will start at 7 a.m. EST, will include a carriage procession through Windsor so well-wishers can come out and get a good look at the newlyweds.

But even though the royal redhead is off the market, that doesn't mean there aren't other eligible royal bachelors (and one bachelorette)!

Crown Prince Hamdan of Dubai, 35

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on Feb 13, 2018 at 4:50am PST

His full title is a bit of a mouthful — Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum — but if it makes things easier, he goes by Fazza.

His Instagram is full of his adventures around the world, animals and his nephews. Basically, he seems perfect for us.

Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah of Jordan, 23

Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II addresses the U.N. General Assembly at the United Nations on Sept. 21, 2017 in New York City.

The son of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, he has inherited his mother's drive for changing the world.

The prince graduated from Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2017, the same school both princes William and Harry attended, and his graduating class included other royal members such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Salman Al Khalifa of Bahrain and Prince Sébastien of Luxembourg.

On top of that, he was the youngest person to chair a UN Security Council Session at only 20 years old and has helped put the final touches on Jordan's mini-satellite.

Prince Mateen of Brunei, 26

A post shared by Mateen (@tmski) on Dec 30, 2017 at 8:33pm PST

As the tenth child and fourth son of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Prince Mateen is the sixth-in-line to the throne, which pretty much means he gets all the fun of the title without the massive responsibility of one day being in charge of his family's estimated $20-billion fortune.

His Instagram reveals that he's an avid polo player, helicopter pilot and owns a jaguar (the cat, not the car.)

Prince Joachim of Belgium, 25

Prince Lorenz with Prince Joachim and Princess Luise Maria of Belgium.

If mystery is your thing, look no further. Prince Joachim shies away from an active social media life in lieu of attending university in Milan and his current service in the Belgian Navy.

Prince Albert of Thurn and Taxis, 34

Prince Albert von Thurn und Taxis.

The Princely House of Thurn and Taxis is part of German nobility and is known for the castles they built and for owning breweries.

Forbes has not once, but twice listed him on their annual youngest billionaire list; the first time being when he was only eight years old! He inherited one of the largest forest holdings in Europe, which has helped add to his $3.8-billion net worth.

Prince Wenzeslaus of Liechtenstein, 43

Princess Isabelle Of Liechtenstein and Prince Wenzeslaus Of Liechtenstein in 2013.

The prince is part of one of the richest royal families in Europe, despite its small size. Prince Wenzeslaus's past girlfriends include Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima, so yeah, we totally have a shot.

Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark, 31

Prince Philippos.

Born in London 19 years after his family had to flee Greece in exile, Prince Philippos was named after his grandfather's first cousin, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh! He studied at Washington, D.C.'s Georgetown University and works in New York City with hedge funds.

King Leruo Molotlegi of the Royal Bafokeng Nation, 50

King Kgosi Leruo Molotlegi (R).

Forget prince, why not set your sights on a king? King Leruo has a degree in Architecture and Urban Planning from Natal University in South Africa. A friend of Prince Albert of Monaco, the king attended Albert's 2011 wedding to Charlene, Princess of Monaco.

Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece, 18

A post shared by Constantine Alexios (@alexiosgreece) on May 12, 2017 at 2:57am PDT

He still has some growing up to do, but when the young prince turned of age he caught the eye of Instagrammers when his mother, Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece, wished him happy birthday on the social media site.

Princess Beatrice of York, 29

Princess Beatrice.

Princess Beatrice is currently seventh-in-line to the British throne (but will be bumped down to eighth after the next Cambridge baby is born in April).

The daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York (making her Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin), Beatrice works for the computer software company Afiniti.com and is deeply involved with charities that help children in need.

Her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, got engaged to longtime boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank, last month.

Also on HuffPost: