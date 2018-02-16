Dos and Don'ts As 'Black Panther' Opens 🇿🇦 ✊🏿

"Black Panther" is finally here!.

Read: 'Black Panther' Is Explosive, Adrenaline-Pumping And Majestic

Director Ryan Coogler, lead Chadwick Boseman and the rest of the team have produced an absolute epic.

But there are some "Black Panther" house rules any self-respecting fan should be aware of:

DOs

Remember the dress code

Honour and respect should be shown by wearing your "Black Panther" colours.

Whether you are considering to go all black or wear your traditional colours, there is a dress code!

This morning felt like the first day of school all over again. My outfit and hair are ready for #BlackPanter! I haven't had this much pep in my step since Obama won in 2008. I'm giving everybody the nod like I see you AND I'll be at the theatre with or without ya!#WAKANDAFOREVER pic.twitter.com/8CDcTqZBaV — Lisa Barber (@PhysicalCanvas) February 15, 2018

Beam with pride

"Black Panther" is something of an advert South Africa, thanks to John Kani deciding that isiXhosa is the official language of Wakanda – it's bound to get you up on your feet xa uyiva.

Plus there are the sounds of Babes Wodumo, which makes the movie feel like an SA gqom party. Do not be ashamed to jump up and dance proudly.

Songs like "Gobisqolo" will have house fans in mass hysteria – and the movie is certainly the first fictional representation of Africa that tries to show off continental pride.

Listen to the narrative

There is a robust black narrative that reaches its pinnacle in the black-power theme underlying its absorbing storytelling. The movie has a few satirical takes on "Western culture" too.

Prepare for a visual orgasm

The movie is a marvel of a black superhero film; a true visual feast in the representation of majestic Wakanda – its aesthetic majesty will make you wish it was real.

Beautifully executed visual effects combine with satisfyingly choreographed action scenes and technology that will leave you in awe.

Don'ts

Toss out spoilers

Congratulations, now that you have seen "Black Panther", you will probably feel the urge to tell everyone what the movie is about. If they haven't seen it yet... don't.

Don't tweet about the details of the movie until the Twittersphere has seen it either, otherwise you will be held accountable for your actions.

" So I just saw #BlackPanther & OM"



Keep it to yourself sis. I ain't seen it yet pic.twitter.com/aUauAGGZbV — Elegant 💎 (@Drebae_) February 16, 2018

Leaving during credits

Do not leave during the credits – true Marvel fans will understand why. The post-credits scenes are packed with small but important elements about what is to follow in the Marvel Universe.

It's 2018 you should know better than to leave the theater during the credits of #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/55JwC0xp7w — Breshena Crosby (@BreshenaC) February 16, 2018

So don't leave till the very end – or you will never know what the Black Panther has in store.

If he stands up to leave during the closing credits, his not the one. #BlackPanther — Thuli (@ps_nokuthula) February 16, 2018

Bring distractions

Switch your phone off. No, you can't live-tweet this one, because you'll miss vital dialogue and plot. And the people nearby that you're distracting with a bright light will want to kill you.