Eskom's Matshela Koko Hands In Resignation

Eskom executive Matshela Koko handed in his resignation on Friday, the day that his disciplinary hearing was to due to take place. Koko has not admitted to any wrongdoing in the charges levelled against him by Eskom.

Koko said in his resignation letter that he had quit in the interests of his family. He was suspended by Eskom and has been facing an inquiry into his alleged wrongdoings at the power utility.

Eskom alleges that Koko misled Parliament when he told MPs that he was against payments to Gupta-linked Trillian. Eskom further contends that he breached his duties when Trillian was paid R600-million unlawfully, and that he distributed confidential documents to the Guptas, associates.

Koko was suspended pending a disciplinary hearing, following allegations that he did not declare a conflict of interest when his stepdaughter's company was awarded a large Eskom tender.

He was reinstated, but was asked to resign last week by the new Eskom board, and by finance minister Malusi Gigaba.

Details of his resignation are to follow.

This is a developing story