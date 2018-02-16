Fugitive Twitter Hunt: So That's Where Ajay Gupta Is Hiding

Where is Ajay Gupta? Well, he's definitely not in South Africa. EWN reported that officials at OR Tambo international airport have video footage showing Ajay leaving the country on February 6, 2018, and will turn it over to the Hawks.

The Hawks confirmed on Thursday that Ajay, the eldest Gupta brother, is a fugitive on the run. He had initially agreed to hand himself over, but failed to do so, and now the Hawks want to take him into custody.

However, because Ajay acquired South African citizenship, he is now subject to South African extradition laws. In the process, HuffPost started a hashtag #WhereIsAjay on Friday, and South African Twitter has been searching for him and sending through images of his possible whereabouts.

Have you seen Ajay Gupta? There's a bunch of people looking for him and he's in none of these places. Send us your pics of where you've searched. #CountryDuty #WhereIsAjay? pic.twitter.com/6lASlKjKrf — HuffPost SouthAfrica (@HuffPostSA) February 16, 2018

As a result, #FindAjay and #AjayGupta have become the biggest trending topics.

Here are some of the possible locations he could be, according to SA Twitter. As usual, tweeps are throwing in lots of shade:

No sign of Ajay Gupta on this flight to CT. #WhereIsAjay @HuffPostSA pic.twitter.com/9p1cDfwIUc — Pieter Du Toit (@PieterDuToit) February 16, 2018

Atul at an undisclosed location as yet. #countryduty troops on the ground pic.twitter.com/NJJggvalZt — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) February 16, 2018

Still searching #SunCity. . . Have yet to check the +18 pool side pic.twitter.com/GGBv1TK0wG — Kedumetse Makape (@amogee) February 16, 2018

What an awesome twist would it be if Ajay Gupta was hiding inside this thing? pic.twitter.com/MDzNBk7ZV7 — #PuppetGuy, book @computicket JHB, @webtickets CT (@chestermissing) February 16, 2018

This is Ajay running from the police #FindAjayGupta pic.twitter.com/XGHK6yEA2U — Sbu Kenneth Ntuli (@SbuNtuliSA) February 15, 2018