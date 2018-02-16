All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    16/02/2018 10:45 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Fugitive Twitter Hunt: So That's Where Ajay Gupta Is Hiding

    Where is Ajay Gupta? Well, he's definitely not in South Africa

    Ajay Gupta
    Ajay Gupta: MIA.

    Where is Ajay Gupta? Well, he's definitely not in South Africa. EWN reported that officials at OR Tambo international airport have video footage showing Ajay leaving the country on February 6, 2018, and will turn it over to the Hawks.

    The Hawks confirmed on Thursday that Ajay, the eldest Gupta brother, is a fugitive on the run. He had initially agreed to hand himself over, but failed to do so, and now the Hawks want to take him into custody.

    Ajay Gupta

    However, because Ajay acquired South African citizenship, he is now subject to South African extradition laws. In the process, HuffPost started a hashtag #WhereIsAjay on Friday, and South African Twitter has been searching for him and sending through images of his possible whereabouts.

    As a result, #FindAjay and #AjayGupta have become the biggest trending topics.

    Here are some of the possible locations he could be, according to SA Twitter. As usual, tweeps are throwing in lots of shade:

    MORE:ajay guptaGuptasNews