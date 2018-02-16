All Sections
    • LIFESTYLE
    16/02/2018 18:02 SAST | Updated 28 minutes ago

    In Pictures: All The Hottest Looks From The Sona 2018 Red Carpet

    Who knew our MPs could look so good?

    Pontsho Mabena

    President Cyril Ramaphosa's inaugural state of the nation address (Sona) and the opening of Parliament attracted all the MPs in their finery to preen on the red carpet.

    Take a look at the best looks

    • SONA 2018 All The Hottest And Freshest Looks
      Pontsho Mabena
      eNCA's Cathy Mohlahlana looking dazzling in a red dress.
    • SONA 2018 All The Hottest And Freshest Looks
      Pontsho Mabena
      David Tlale in a classic black suit. 
    • SONA 2018 All The Hottest And Freshest Looks
      Pontsho Mabena
      Jackson Mthembu keeps it classic in a black suit with a touch of red.
    • SONA 2018 All The Hottest And Freshest Looks
      Pontsho Mabena
      Thandiso Wana and Nwabisa Madosi pay tribute to their heritage with their red carpet attire.
    • SONA 2018 All The Hottest And Freshest Looks
      Pontsho Mabena
      Hildah Nyambi is also celebrating her culture on the Sona 2018 red carpet.
    • SONA 2018 All The Hottest And Freshest Looks
      Pontsho Mabena
      ACDP leader, Rev. Kenneth Meshoe, and his wife, Lydia Meshoe, matching in blue. 
    • SONA 2018 All The Hottest And Freshest Looks
      Pontsho Mabena
      DA Leader Mmusi Maimane and his wife, Natalie Maimane, experiment with a touch of purple in their outfits.
    • SONA 2018 All The Hottest And Freshest Looks
      Pontsho Mabena
      Helen Zille looks regal in her burgundy dress with a well suited partner.
    • SONA 2018 All The Hottest And Freshest Looks
      Pontsho Mabena
      DA MP Terri Stander looking amazing in a boobtube dress.
    • SONA 2018 All The Hottest And Freshest Looks
      Pontsho Mabena
      MInister of communications Ayanda Dlodlo looking wonderful in pink.
    • SONA 2018 All The Hottest And Freshest Looks
      Pontsho Mabena
      Dudu Manana looking bold in gold.
    • SONA 2018 All The Hottest And Freshest Looks
      Pontsho Mabena
      Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane looks regal in a floral-inspired dress.
    • SONA 2018 All The Hottest And Freshest Looks
      Pontsho Mabena
      Lindiwe Zulu showing love to the ANC colours. 
    • SONA 2018 All The Hottest And Freshest Looks
      Pontsho Mabena
      The minister of arts and culture looks dapper with his partner.
    • SONA 2018 All The Hottest And Freshest Looks
      Pontsho Mabena
      MInister of health Aaron Motsoaledi
    • SONA 2018 All The Hottest And Freshest Looks
      Pontsho Mabena
      Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald and his partner looking great together. 
    • SONA 2018 All The Hottest And Freshest Looks
      Pontsho Mabena
      Minister of finance Malusi Gigaba and his wife, Norma Gigaba
    • SONA 2018 All The Hottest And Freshest Looks
      Pontsho Mabena
      Dali Tambo and his wife, Rachael, playing around on the red carpet. Cute!
    • SONA 2018 All The Hottest And Freshest Looks
      Pontsho Mabena
      Mandla Mandela looking regal with his wife, Raabia Clarke.

