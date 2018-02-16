In Pictures: President Cyril Ramaphosa Delivers His Inaugural State Of The Nation Address

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his inaugural state of the nation address (Sona) on Friday evening. His explosive speech was littered with rhetoric promising "a new dawn" and was delivered with no interruptions — even the EFF sat through the entire speech!
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation address at Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, February 16, 2018.
