Mbalula On Twitter: 'I Am Not Afraid Of Anything😇'

Police minister Fikile Mbalula is at it again – posting on Twitter that he is "not afraid of anything" following the swearing-in of Cyril Ramaphosa as president on Thursday afternoon.

Mna am not afraid of anything I can b reshuffled recalled anything am not unemployable Shame! Andoyiki I serve at the behest of the President and THE ANC... — Min of Police: Mr Fearfokkol (@MbalulaFikile) February 16, 2018

SA Twitter wasted no time replying and telling Mbalula he protests too much.

The way someone feels right now, whilst waiting for the reshuffle but pretending as if he is fine on public🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8oSMtOPTm2 — #TweetAddict (@KhayaSoul) February 16, 2018

Mara deep down, uyazi uzonya tsotsi 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bzntpBUEvb — Jackie Matiwane (@mpumi_jax) February 16, 2018

Of course, there were a few supporters ready to stroke his ego...

But I must say justice in South Africa has changed you've done a good job — Lamla N (@Lamlajigga) February 16, 2018

Uyizamile nokho SAPS👏 — Malusi 🇿🇦 (@Tholithemba_M) February 16, 2018

I support Rama's camp and everyone against state capture a d corruption but would be disappointed if you could be removed. — Zolile Zamisa (@zolstir) February 16, 2018

It didn't end there. Mbalula, despite the tsunami of crime in which too many South Africans are drowning, still found time in his busy police-minister schedule to post another tweet – claiming to have been a brave anti-Zuma voice all along.

I opposed President Zuma in mangaung he didn't reshuffle ME, Dont ask me Why? Cde President Ramaphosa must choose his team and move on.We need to focus on winning the election — Min of Police: Mr Fearfokkol (@MbalulaFikile) February 16, 2018

Well, SA Twitter wasn't going to let that pass without comment...

"I opposed President Zuma in Mangaung he didn't reshuffle me"🤔 is that your way of asking Ramaphosa not to reshuffle you as you made it clear that NDZ will be next President of the ANC not CR? pic.twitter.com/Eclu8b7dv7 — 🍾 Simtho Biyela 🍾 (@Simtho_Biyela) February 16, 2018

That wont work Bro, You throwing sympathy card, Ramaphosa is wise, you will be minister of security guards. — LEGENDS LIVE FORVER (@Jay_Langa) February 16, 2018

Don't try to act smart " APRIL'' we know you don't want to be reshuffled — NHLIZIYENTLE® (@Tebogo_777) February 16, 2018

When you were campaigning for NDZ people told you that you standing on the wrong side of the history but you didn't listen, ANC must recall you! — Yandisa Nkonyeni (@YandisaNkonyen1) February 16, 2018

Mbalula's tweets come as Cabinet-reshuffle rumours do the rounds ahead of President Ramaphosa's state of the nation speech on Friday night.

No doubt he can find a portfolio for Mbaks, even if he loses the police gig. Minister of social media buffoonery?

South Africa's new First Lady Dr Tshepo (Motsepe) Ramaphosa wearing #ThulaSindi 🤗as one does 😎 pic.twitter.com/42WRvYFM4K — Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) February 16, 2018