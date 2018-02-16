Nando's NEVER Misses The Mark With Its Ads

As a Friday treat, let's cheer your life up for the weekend. Nando's most recent "Like our delicious flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken..." ad has been making social waves over the past two days – as always, it has had some in stitches.

The proudly South African restaurant chain has been producing quality comedy advertising for years – they always spice things up when we least expect it

From Jacob Zuma and Nkandla saga to the scourge of the Guptas, they're always topical, relevant and funny...

Here are 5 of the chilliest – Enjoy!

1. 'Like our delicious flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken...'

Following a raid on Wednesday by the Hawks at the Gupta estate in Saxonwold, Nando's wasted no time getting out this advert depicting the Guptas on the run, with sirens in the backround.

They got lots of milages out of all the Gupta drama over the years:

2. Nandos Guptagate commercial

3. "We can fix our s#*t"

This one closed off 2017 and incorporated all of the most newsworthy "sh#*t" over the past few years.

4. Mix it up

Whether you're a Xoliswa van der Merwe or a Susan Dlamini, South Africans like to #MixItUp. https://t.co/62JEc0Z61s pic.twitter.com/FCqDVX2003 — NandosSA (@NandosSA) March 23, 2017

Its Twitter teaser read "Whether you're a Xoliswa van der Merwe or a Susan Dlamini, South Africans like to #MixItUp", and it was a lovely parody on awkward SA moments, based on the ambiguity of "mixed-race couples".

5. Jacob Zuma, Malema, Nando's and Game of Cronies

This ad would have seemed familiar to "Game Of Thrones" fans... with a few tweaks. The mother of dragons resembled Julius Malema, with Mmusi Maimane as Hodor.

Here are some other Nando's ads from over the years:

They keep getting better at it. Give that brand a Bell's!