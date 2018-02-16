NSFW: 5 Hilarious Interview Bombs😂

When compared to ascetic newsroom reporting, live interviews can give a news programme an authentic edge. When interviewing the ordinary people on the streets, anything can happen – and responses can often be emotional, hilarious, and everything in between.

Here are some of the funniest interview bombs from recent times.

1. 'You can catch me on Facebook'

Jacob Zuma's sudden resignation saw eNCA doing various vox pops to get a reaction from ordinary citizens. They certainly would not have expected this guy, who sent a Facebook based shout-out to everyone watching.

Enca needs to stop these live interviews 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #SONA2018 pic.twitter.com/nDnW01mPRR — DarKing ✊ (@DarkAndKing) February 16, 2018

He would eventually get lost in his 15 seconds of fame and forget what the initial question was, but it was still an hilariously worthwhile interview.

2. 'FHRITP'

This explicit, but hilarious guy – who goes by the name of "Fred" – can't seem to see a news camera without taking the opportunity to drop a few f*bombs. After train cars collided in the U.S., Fred decided to interrupt a live broadcast to give us one of the funniest moments in live television. WARNING: Not for the sensitive!

3. 'Zuma's a mother******'

eNCA's Nickolaus Bauer was among the journalists who took to the streets to gauge feelings after Zuma's long-awaited resignation. What he stumbled upon wasn't post-Mugabe-resignation-style celebrations, but South Africans who were simply gatvol of the former president.

4. 'Make me president!'

Another hilarious post-Zuma interview, this time by Soweto TV.

I have never laughed so hard in my life 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ownd6oTqwr — Nnete Molaba (@nnetem) February 14, 2018

5. 'WTF was that?'

When it comes to these kinds of interviews, viewers sometimes expect unorthodox moments from those being questioned. They rarely expect those hilarious soundbites to come from the journalist. In this case it was a U.S. news reporter who had a rude, but funny, reaction to what appears to be an insect disrupting his live broadcast.