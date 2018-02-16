All Sections
    • NEWS
    16/02/2018 20:26 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Ramaphosa Effect: A Drama-Free Sona? No Ways!

    President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his inaugural Sona and while some people miss the drama, others are hopeful for the future.

    REUTERS/Ruvan Boshoff/Pool
    President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his state of the nation address at Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Ruvan Boshoff/Pool

    President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his inaugural state of the nation address (Sona) on Friday evening. His explosive speech was littered with rhetoric promising positive change and was delivered with no interruptions — even the EFF sat through the entire speech!

    Following two weeks of structural changes in the ANC and the country — which ultimately led to the resignation of former president Jacob Zuma — Ramaphosa made it clear that a "new dawn" was on the horizon for South Africa.

    Twitter users described Ramaphosa's speech as a sign of hope for the country, while others missed the drama the EFF often brought during Zuma's tenure, where recent Sonas were marked by walk-outs and fiery interruptions.

    While some may have been inspired by the shift in South Africa's leadership, many Twitter users craved the hysteria and drama the EFF often caused.

    It would seem that free education and unemployment were top of mind for many users.

    Missed the full address? Watch here:

    President Cyril Ramaphosa concludes his #SONA2018 speech: How would you rate the content of his speech (his approach, plans, vision)?

    — HuffPost SouthAfrica (@HuffPostSA) February 16, 2018

