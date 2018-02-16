Ramaphosa Effect: A Drama-Free Sona? No Ways!

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his inaugural state of the nation address (Sona) on Friday evening. His explosive speech was littered with rhetoric promising positive change and was delivered with no interruptions — even the EFF sat through the entire speech!

Following two weeks of structural changes in the ANC and the country — which ultimately led to the resignation of former president Jacob Zuma — Ramaphosa made it clear that a "new dawn" was on the horizon for South Africa.

Twitter users described Ramaphosa's speech as a sign of hope for the country, while others missed the drama the EFF often brought during Zuma's tenure, where recent Sonas were marked by walk-outs and fiery interruptions.

I feel like #SONA2018 is another #Mandela Moment for South Africa. I love this country. It's mine. It's ours. — Lorenzo Davids (@UrbanLo) February 16, 2018

Punctual and polite?! Where even are we. Whose parliament is this. #SONA2018 — Iman Allie (@ImanAllie) February 16, 2018

I have goosebumps guys! Are you listening to our President mara? We are being led here "A new dawn has arrived" #SONA2018 — Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) February 16, 2018

Ramaphosa is like that new nigga after you've dumped your boyfriend that says all the right things #SONA2018 pic.twitter.com/eUvbA3Lab7 — Nomfundo Nkosi (@tuudoh) February 16, 2018

While some may have been inspired by the shift in South Africa's leadership, many Twitter users craved the hysteria and drama the EFF often caused.

The EFF be sitting like this. Lol Mara they so well behaved shem, first time in a very long time !!! #SONA2018 pic.twitter.com/zT6InwcmaE — Lindor_Laura (@MaZuluOmuhlez) February 16, 2018

EFF members must be so bored, they have never sat in parliament and listened for this long. They will be tweeting "long day in the office" #SONA2018 — Mosebjadi (@Lerato_Dee) February 16, 2018

It would seem that free education and unemployment were top of mind for many users.

"Next month, we will launch the Youth Employment Service initiative, which will place unemployed youth in paid internships in companies across the economy.

Together with our partners in business, we have agreed to create a million such internships in the next 3 years." pic.twitter.com/7pEJi5raWE — Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) February 16, 2018

Minister of Finance's face when he is told next week he better have an outline for the free education scheme #SONA2018 pic.twitter.com/UVVWzHZnED — 100% Coco 🌻 (@Miss_Nabes) February 16, 2018

The clarity regarding free education is highly appreciated Mr President. Atleast now people will not fear applying as 1st Year students, because of lack of money🤗 #SONA2018 — Litha Nkepu (@MyLhiNkepu) February 16, 2018

Missed the full address? Watch here: