"The Truth Will Always Survive" – Patricia De Lille

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille was buoyant as she resumed her duties after surviving the motion of no confidence by a single vote on Thursday, and said: "The truth will always survive."

De Lille, who was speaking on Talk Radio 702, said that the past six months have been "bruising" for her because she was determined to clear her name.

"It's been a bruising past six months [in which I've] been battered and treated like a criminal with these untested allegations," De Lille said, while insisting the battle was damaging the DA equally.

"I want to appeal to my colleagues in the DA – you are really cutting [off] your nose to spite your face. The party is getting damaged in the process. The DA should not insult the intelligence of the voters. We must focus outwards and continue to build Cape Town. There are many poor people in our city."

De Lille added that the DA had missed a golden opportunity to show South Africa that it is a party of systems of due process and that all members are equal, "whether they are premiers or mayors".

This seems a pointed reference to Western Cape premier Helen Zille, whose party disciplinary process over controversial Tweets praising "the good aspects in the legacy of colonialism" ended in her suspension from party-related activities, but not removal from her post.

However, De Lille vowed that she would unite with the DA and deliver services to the people of Cape Town

