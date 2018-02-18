5 Lessons We Can Learn From Peter Ndoro's Very Human Mistake

Veteran SABC broadcast journalist Peter Ndoro is taking a break from his job after he mistakenly declared that President Cyril Ramaphosa had died instead of Zimbabwe's MDC leader, Morgan Tsvangirai.

In a similar mistake in January, Ndoro also announced that IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi had died instead of former Bophuthatswana leader, Lucas Manyane Mangope.

Here We Go Again #PeterNdoro do you know who Cyril Ramaphosa is? pic.twitter.com/X3RVJ511Pc — John Bongani Ndabeni (@jndabeni) February 15, 2018

Ndoro — who has since apologised to the President, has told the SABC he's suffering from fatigue and the public broadcaster's Kaizer Kganyago says management has agreed to his request for a break from the show.

The matter, which has drawn different views on social media, has left us with five lessons we can learn from Ndoro's very human mistakes:

1. The most of consummate of professionals can make mistakes

It's Power FM's Thabiso Tema who clarified it best, that perhaps Ndoro's mistake was amplified because it was in public, twice. Woe to us if people would ever find out the number of professional mistakes we've made, only they've been in private.

Unlike in other jobs, our mistakes happen in public. And now with the advent of social media, they can be thrown back at us repeatedly. @peterndoro will always have my respect as a broadcaster. No fluff will change that!🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/JKlka6JExJ — Thabiso TT Tema (@ThabisoTema) February 17, 2018

2. Fatigue is real

Health care experts will tell you about how fatigue decreases a worker's ability to think clearly, make informed decisions, and be a safe and productive worker.

Researcher at the public broadcaster, Ronesh Dhawraj, tweeted that Ndoro had been on air for an entire eleven hours!

I stand fully with @peterndoro We have to remember the poor guy was on air from 15h00 until 02h00 the previous night; ELEVEN hours of LIVE television! #PeterNdoro https://t.co/aywBIht2lw — Ronesh Dhawraj (@ronesh) February 17, 2018

Never mind the hectic news week that was, as shared by his colleague Leanne Manas.

You're a consummate professional @peterndoro! We worked under the most pressurized conditions this week that nobody can ever in their wildest dreams imagine. The only thing you did wrong was show you were human & not machine! Go rest my friend see you soon.. pic.twitter.com/sNxBB8T1z7 — Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) February 17, 2018

I'm glad that #PeterNdoro is taking a break. Exhaustion is real in high pressure jobs. He must take all the rest he needs and get all the medical assessments required. He is Zimbabwe's greatest gift to South Africa, after Dorothy Masuka 😉 — Mukelani (@MukelaniDimba) February 17, 2018

3. Your work will speak for itself, even in fatigue

One of the most heartwarming things to come of this is has been support from Ndoro's colleagues across all media platforms and South Africans in general. This shows that the quality of your work and its reputation will likely carry you, when human mistakes like these happen.

#PeterNdoro is pure class. I'm shocked at the exaggerated response to the error on air. Hope he's back on air soon and they don't use this to get rid of him. — Sebenzile Nkambule (@SebeNkambule) February 17, 2018

Why when an individual has served with such great distinction makes an honest mistake, we crucify. #PeterNdoro had been working through an extended period with immense pressure. He must rest and come back to work on Monday. Let there be peace. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 17, 2018

#PeterNdoro. @peterndoro is a seasoned journalist and I know that the mistake he made was definitely embedded in his fatigue as he said. President @CyrilRamaphosa will definitely understand @peterndoro's condition at the time. My prayers are with you @peterndoro. pic.twitter.com/tn97mX3V0A — KLM Makhubela, PhD (@klmmakhubela) February 18, 2018

He has earned that support with his decency, integrity and love.

He is a kind human being.



And kindness is the deepest form of bravery. https://t.co/o3I2MwrZAu — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) February 16, 2018

My brother @peterndoro none of us are perfect. We're not robots. As anchors we also make mistakes. I am in solidarity with you at this time & glad that @PresidencyZA has accepted your apology for the unintended on-air slip. See you soon back on @SABCnews pic.twitter.com/StIMjlab2r — Dan Moyane (@danmoyane) February 17, 2018

4. Employers and employees must be prepared for what can be forecast

While we are not privy to Ndoro's contract with the public broadcaster, or the agreement for the news week that was, some people feel both Ndoro and his employer could've done better in handling the possible outcomes as surely, fatigue could've been forecast.

What if Ndoro had not made the mistakes and continued broadcasting? How else could the fatigue have been detected? Could it have instead manifested through his physical health?

I agree. Their reaction had a Chinese Communist flavour that jarred: " We apologize deeply for our error regarding our Glorious Leader and for Hurting The Feelings of Our Nation". Seriously? It was a light, funny moment and he's a great newsreader. — Michelle Louw (@ish_michelle) February 16, 2018

5. As South Africans, humour is our portion

Snark comments aside, South Africans always find humour, in everything.

We are close to opening our news channel #PeterNdoro keep practicing them lines boi. We've all been there, done that. Got you👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/loiGB5fXj0 — Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) February 17, 2018