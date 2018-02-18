Dlamini-Zuma: 'Full Of Energy And Not Resigning'

ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Sunday refuted reports that she is tired and planning on quitting her parliamentary role.

"Dr Dlamini Zuma is full of energy and is neither resigning nor fatigued," said a statement released on her behalf by Mandown Media.

Fake news. Imagine crossing boarders by foot to join arms struggle as a teenager then all of a sudden be too tired of Parliament? Never. I don't quit. Also, these journalists were with me in Parliament on Friday, why didn't they simply ask me to fact check? https://t.co/i0PJkkLQEh — Dr Dlamini Zuma (@DlaminiZuma) February 18, 2018

"Dr Dlamini Zuma wishes to emphasise that she remains at the service of South Africa as a member of the South African parliament, and no fake news will dissuade her from her duties," continued the statement.

Describing Dlamini-Zuma as a "loyal member" of the ANC on a branch level and as a NEC and NWC member, "no mischievous attempts of wedge driving will persuade her out of the movement she has dedicated all her life to."

On Sunday, an article published on the Times Live website alleges that Dlamini-Zuma told President Cyril Ramaphosa that she wanted to leave Parliament as she was tired.

Hi Ranjeni. Nothing was sent to my team from you, your co-author or your publication until now. https://t.co/n71gxPgx2h — Dr Dlamini Zuma (@DlaminiZuma) February 18, 2018

For the record pic.twitter.com/HFOipOM0PY — Dr Dlamini Zuma (@DlaminiZuma) February 18, 2018

-- News24/ HuffPost