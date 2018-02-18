State Capture, Pistorius And Kebble's Killer... Is This Duduzane Zuma's Circle Of Associates?

If a Twitter user is to be believed, Duduzane Zuma has some pretty dodgy friends. His associates include killers, and the sons of ministers alleged to have been involved in state capture, as well as Oscar Pistorius' buddies.

The account, @GorbachevVladi, tweeted a series of pictures on Sunday, showing what the user claims is Zuma's inner circle of associates.

Rapport revealed on Sunday that Zuma is wanted by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), which is considering charging him with culpable homicide. Zuma reportedly left the country on January 18, according to travel records seen by Rapport, days before the NPA sent him a letter asking him why he should not be charged with culpable homicide.

The charges relate to the death of Phumzile Dube in 2014. Zuma drove his Porche into a taxi on the M1 highway in Sandton, and Dube was killed in the accident. An inquest found that Zuma should not be prosecuted, but it now appears as though the NPA has changed its mind.

According to @GorbachevVladi, Zuma appears to have a host of high-profile and dodgy friends that extend beyond his business partners, the Guptas, including Oscar Pistorius' social circle. These include mining magnate Brett Kebble's killer, Mikey Schultz, former soccer player and Oscar Pistorius' friend Mark Batchelor, and Jared Mortimer, a man who claimed he had a fight with Pistorius at a club.

His friends also include minister of public enterprises Ben Martins' son. Martins was accused of setting up a meeting between former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana and Rajesh "Tony" Gupta, to intervene on the Guptas' behalf in a possible court action over a train tender. Duduzane Zuma was reportedly present. Martins denied arranging the meeting or having anything to do with state capture.

Let me give you guys an exclusive look into the life of our unofficial ex Prime Minister, Duduzane Zuma. Here's at look him and his inner circle of associates #DuduzaneZumaThread #StateCapture @tumisole pic.twitter.com/lalgTeImdE — Vladi GORBACHEV (@GorbachevVladi) February 18, 2018

Duduzane with his friends (1st pic) Marty Martins, Deputy Minister Ben Martins son. (2nd pic) D.Z, M.M with Richard Mazaham, DZ's bud and nephew to his lawyer Gary Mazaham pic.twitter.com/kH5WIXS60b — Vladi GORBACHEV (@GorbachevVladi) February 18, 2018

(1st pic) DZ with friend Jared Mortimer. (3rd pic) DZ [ in the mirror taking pic] with JM and Mikey Schultz who murdered mining magnate Brett Kebble. (4th pic) JM, MS with Mark Batchelor and Mark Strydom pic.twitter.com/wpOPfbjipx — Vladi GORBACHEV (@GorbachevVladi) February 18, 2018

(1st pic) Gary Mazaham with DZ and RM (2nd pic) DZ, GM and RM. (3rd pic) Ajay Gupta, DZ and RM. (4th pic) DZ and GM pic.twitter.com/scyc9EN0wE — Vladi GORBACHEV (@GorbachevVladi) February 18, 2018

Zuma is also pictured with his father at Nkandla.

(First 3 pics) Duduzane in Nkandla. (4th pic) Duduzane with Jacob Zuma. pic.twitter.com/Ddpqif2NwF — Vladi GORBACHEV (@GorbachevVladi) February 18, 2018

Zuma is pictured here with a man who is apparently Ace Magashule's son. One of Magashule's sons is in business with the Guptas. It is not clear whether this is the same son.