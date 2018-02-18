All Sections
    • NEWS
    19/02/2018 06:11 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    State Capture, Pistorius And Kebble's Killer... Is This Duduzane Zuma's Circle Of Associates?

    A Twitter user has posted pictures showing Zuma in the company of an interesting group of people.

    Deaan Vivier/Netwerk24/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    A poster with Duduzane Zuma's face is seen during AfriForum's media briefing to announce they will be privately prosecuting him on October 17, 2017, in Pretoria, South Africa.

    If a Twitter user is to be believed, Duduzane Zuma has some pretty dodgy friends. His associates include killers, and the sons of ministers alleged to have been involved in state capture, as well as Oscar Pistorius' buddies.

    The account, @GorbachevVladi, tweeted a series of pictures on Sunday, showing what the user claims is Zuma's inner circle of associates.

    Rapport revealed on Sunday that Zuma is wanted by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), which is considering charging him with culpable homicide. Zuma reportedly left the country on January 18, according to travel records seen by Rapport, days before the NPA sent him a letter asking him why he should not be charged with culpable homicide.

    The charges relate to the death of Phumzile Dube in 2014. Zuma drove his Porche into a taxi on the M1 highway in Sandton, and Dube was killed in the accident. An inquest found that Zuma should not be prosecuted, but it now appears as though the NPA has changed its mind.

    According to @GorbachevVladi, Zuma appears to have a host of high-profile and dodgy friends that extend beyond his business partners, the Guptas, including Oscar Pistorius' social circle. These include mining magnate Brett Kebble's killer, Mikey Schultz, former soccer player and Oscar Pistorius' friend Mark Batchelor, and Jared Mortimer, a man who claimed he had a fight with Pistorius at a club.

    His friends also include minister of public enterprises Ben Martins' son. Martins was accused of setting up a meeting between former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana and Rajesh "Tony" Gupta, to intervene on the Guptas' behalf in a possible court action over a train tender. Duduzane Zuma was reportedly present. Martins denied arranging the meeting or having anything to do with state capture.

    Zuma is also pictured with his father at Nkandla.

    Zuma is pictured here with a man who is apparently Ace Magashule's son. One of Magashule's sons is in business with the Guptas. It is not clear whether this is the same son.

    MORE:Ace MagashuleBen MartinsDuduzane ZumaMark BatchelorMikey SchultzNewsoscar pistorius