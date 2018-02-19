All Sections
    • NEWS
    19/02/2018 13:02 SAST

    Atul Gupta Wants Our Money Back

    A new Gupta court motion charges that Shaun Abrahams and the Asset Forfeiture Unit "failed to make a case for the relief sought, but also misled the court".

    Atul Gupta at the launch of The New Age newspaper.

    Atul Gupta has reportedly filed a notice of motion telling the courts that he intends to file a legal application for a preservation order issued on the Vrede dairy farm project to be reconsidered.

    eNCA reporter Karyn Maughan on Monday tweeted copies of the order, in which Gupta says he intends to make the application in March.

    He wants the preservation order to be set aside.

    Gupta made it clear that he is currently not in the country.

    "I became aware on or about February 2, 2018 from some of the other affected parties who have been served with the order ... that a preservation order has been granted in terms of which seizure and preservation of an amount of [R10-million] allegedly in an unknown bank account of mine is authorised," he said.

    "I deny that I have received [R10-million] as alleged... I approach this court in circumstances where the NDPP [Shaun Abrahams] not only failed to make out a case for the relief sought, but also misled the court in respect of the evidence supporting the granting of the order."

    News24 reported that NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said that he had received the court papers early on Monday morning.

    Last month, the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA's) Asset Forfeiture Unit was granted its application by Free State High Court judge Fouche Jordaan. This led to multiple searches and seizures at Gupta-linked business premises, and at the office of Free State premier Ace Magashule.

    Some members of the Gupta family and their business associates have since been arrested.

