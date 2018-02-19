Atul Gupta Wants Our Money Back

Atul Gupta has reportedly filed a notice of motion telling the courts that he intends to file a legal application for a preservation order issued on the Vrede dairy farm project to be reconsidered.

eNCA reporter Karyn Maughan on Monday tweeted copies of the order, in which Gupta says he intends to make the application in March.

BREAKING: #AtulGupta has filed an application for "reconsideration" of the preservation of R10million which the AFU says was paid from Estina Dairy Project into his bank account.

He further states that he is "out of the country". pic.twitter.com/8WvJlKyIfL — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) February 19, 2018

He wants the preservation order to be set aside.

Gupta made it clear that he is currently not in the country.

"I became aware on or about February 2, 2018 from some of the other affected parties who have been served with the order ... that a preservation order has been granted in terms of which seizure and preservation of an amount of [R10-million] allegedly in an unknown bank account of mine is authorised," he said.

Breaking: #AtulGupta slams "dishonest" NPA, and claims there is no evidence that he received R10-million from #Estina

(He appears not to know that state filed five lever arch files of bank statements as part of preservation application) pic.twitter.com/WjpzGcCbcn — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) February 19, 2018

"I deny that I have received [R10-million] as alleged... I approach this court in circumstances where the NDPP [Shaun Abrahams] not only failed to make out a case for the relief sought, but also misled the court in respect of the evidence supporting the granting of the order."

News24 reported that NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said that he had received the court papers early on Monday morning.

Last month, the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA's) Asset Forfeiture Unit was granted its application by Free State High Court judge Fouche Jordaan. This led to multiple searches and seizures at Gupta-linked business premises, and at the office of Free State premier Ace Magashule.

Some members of the Gupta family and their business associates have since been arrested.