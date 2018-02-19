Healthy-Living 'Runnerphosa' At It Again 🏃🏾

President Cyril Ramaphosa took to the streets of Cape Town in the early hours of Tuesday morning to promote a healthy lifestyle, encouraging people to join him for daily morning walks.

President Cyril #Ramaphosa putting his best foot forward, leading his morning walk through Gugulethu to Athlone this morning. He says #TummyMustFall. (@TammyPetersen87) pic.twitter.com/LYnQcLJTW0 — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) February 20, 2018

The 5km walk from Gugulethu Sports Complex to the Athlone Stadium was a way for the president to promote healthy living.

I want my tummy to fall so I will continue to walk.

Read: Cyril Ramaphosa's Now Running The Country (And The Promenade)'

"Runnerphosa" was joined by a few hundred people who showed up in support. He said being active was the best form of living healthily. "I want my tummy to fall so I will continue to walk," he quipped.



Ramaphosa, who was also joined by media, was asked about the expected Cabinet shuffle, but he responded: "This is the time to walk, to reflect... about Cabinet and all that. So, this gives me time to reflect as well."

Last week Ramaphosa was spotted in Cape Town in the early hours of the morning running along the promenade with former finance minister Trevor Manuel.

#CyrilSprint @CyrilRamaphosa stops to chat to a Gugulethu local en route to Athlone pic.twitter.com/95Hi3jxe9z February 20, 2018

President Cyril #Ramaphosa arrives at Athlone Stadium. He barely broke a sweat. (@TammyPetersen87) pic.twitter.com/vYTRHDlqyQ — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) February 20, 2018

Cyril Ramaphosa making his way to Athlone - promoting healthy lifestyle. #Ramaphosa #GetFitRamaphosa KP pic.twitter.com/wmBjZ2etjL — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 20, 2018