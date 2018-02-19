All Sections
    NEWS
    20/02/2018 06:33 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    So Now BLF Wants To Contest Elections

    BLF says it wants to "shift the narrative away" from white monopoly capital.

    Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Black First Land First (BLF) members led by Andile Mngxitama and Zanele Lwaini protests outside MiWay Insurance headquarters following an allegedly fake email scandal on July 21, 2017 in Centurion.

    Black First Land First (BLF) will contest the 2019 elections, Eyewitness News (EWN) reported. The party reportedly said it wants to counter the "white monopoly capital" narrative that is represented in Parliament and wants to push the ANC to pursue "radical economic transformation".

    BLF spokesperson Brian Tloubatla reportedly told EWN on Monday: "We've noted that currently in South Africa, actually in our Parliament, there's only one party that is represented and apparently it's a white monopoly capital party state."

    The party, headed by Andile Mngxitama, has courted controversy for its policy of land invasions, its defence of President Jacob Zuma, and its links to the Gupta family.

    Mngxitama first mentioned the possibility a few days ago on Twitter.

    Earlier this month, BLF was involved in clashes outside Luthuli House when it demonstrated in support of Zuma, while the ANC's National Working Committee (NWC) was meeting inside.

    According to TimesLive, a BLF member called attempts to remove Zuma a "coup" and wanted to "warn" the ANC against pursuing it.

    The party is currently involved in a conflict with the Rupert family over attempts to occupy the family's L'Ormarins farms. According to News24, the Rupert family approached the Western Cape High Court seeking an interdict against BLF, which wanted to invade the properties.

    The family reported approached the court pre-emptively after learning that BLF wanted to occupy the farms.

    BLF said it was glad that fires had broken out on some Rupert farms saying it was "retribution by our black God".

