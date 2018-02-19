So Now BLF Wants To Contest Elections

Black First Land First (BLF) will contest the 2019 elections, Eyewitness News (EWN) reported. The party reportedly said it wants to counter the "white monopoly capital" narrative that is represented in Parliament and wants to push the ANC to pursue "radical economic transformation".

BLF spokesperson Brian Tloubatla reportedly told EWN on Monday: "We've noted that currently in South Africa, actually in our Parliament, there's only one party that is represented and apparently it's a white monopoly capital party state."

The party, headed by Andile Mngxitama, has courted controversy for its policy of land invasions, its defence of President Jacob Zuma, and its links to the Gupta family.

Mngxitama first mentioned the possibility a few days ago on Twitter.

BLF will contest the 2019 election. S.A. Deserves a pro black champion of RET. Any honest observer and radical voter knows; The ANC of Silili; Gwede and Paul shall never implement RET. Vote BLF and we force Silili to RET. That's the only strategic use of your vote. #handsOffZuma — andile (@Mngxitama) February 11, 2018

Earlier this month, BLF was involved in clashes outside Luthuli House when it demonstrated in support of Zuma, while the ANC's National Working Committee (NWC) was meeting inside.

According to TimesLive, a BLF member called attempts to remove Zuma a "coup" and wanted to "warn" the ANC against pursuing it.

The party is currently involved in a conflict with the Rupert family over attempts to occupy the family's L'Ormarins farms. According to News24, the Rupert family approached the Western Cape High Court seeking an interdict against BLF, which wanted to invade the properties.

The family reported approached the court pre-emptively after learning that BLF wanted to occupy the farms.

BLF said it was glad that fires had broken out on some Rupert farms saying it was "retribution by our black God".