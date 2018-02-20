All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    20/02/2018 14:43 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona's Speech Inspires A Movement

    Thuma Mina. #Sendme

    Getty Images
    Media personality and former talk-show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle.

    Newly elected South African president Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation (Sona) speech ended with touching word, in which he pledged to bring change in South Africa, quoting late music icon Hugh Masekela's "Thuma Mina" (Send Me).

    "I wanna be there when the people start to turn it around

    When they triumph over poverty

    I wanna be there when the people win the battle against Aids

    I wanna lend a hand

    I wanna be there for the alcoholic

    I wanna be there for the drug addict

    I wanna be there for the victims of violence and abuse

    I wanna lend a hand

    Send me"

    - Hugh Masekela

    This sparked public interest, and social media users are pledging their help to bring South Africa back on to the road to success.

    The likes of media personality Felicia Mabuza-Suttle and the late Nelson Mandela's personal assistant, Zelda le Grange, committed themselves to helping the country move on from the damage done by the Zuma administration.

    The former "Felicia Mabuza-Suttle Show" host, who is now based in the U.S., said she would be going on a roadshow during which she would be interrogating exactly what changes young South Africans would like to see – similar to what she did on her TV show following apartheid.

    CEO of MLAX Consulting Marius Strydom appealed to citizens to join him in reclaiming the country's future.

    Social media consultant and one of Mail & Guardian's 2011 "Top 200 Young South Africans" Simon Botes also pledged his support to the president, saying he would continue being a whistleblower.

    Le Grange urged South Africans to keep all our cities clean.

    MORE:"Thuma Mina"Cyril RamaphosaFelicia Mabuza- SuttleHugh Masekelajacob zumaNewsSendme