Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona's Speech Inspires A Movement

Newly elected South African president Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation (Sona) speech ended with touching word, in which he pledged to bring change in South Africa, quoting late music icon Hugh Masekela's "Thuma Mina" (Send Me).

"I wanna be there when the people start to turn it around

When they triumph over poverty

I wanna be there when the people win the battle against Aids

I wanna lend a hand

I wanna be there for the alcoholic

I wanna be there for the drug addict

I wanna be there for the victims of violence and abuse

I wanna lend a hand

Send me"

- Hugh Masekela

This sparked public interest, and social media users are pledging their help to bring South Africa back on to the road to success.

The likes of media personality Felicia Mabuza-Suttle and the late Nelson Mandela's personal assistant, Zelda le Grange, committed themselves to helping the country move on from the damage done by the Zuma administration.

The former "Felicia Mabuza-Suttle Show" host, who is now based in the U.S., said she would be going on a roadshow during which she would be interrogating exactly what changes young South Africans would like to see – similar to what she did on her TV show following apartheid.

#PresidentRamaphosa You asked us to take action. I am! Embarking on a roadshow around the country to talk to young people about their dreams and aspirations for a great South Africa similar to how we did on #FeliciaShow. #ThumaMina. #SendMe @leratonkole https://t.co/TDU1S1Q55a — Felicia MabuzaSuttle (@Feliciamabuza) February 17, 2018

If we all say #SendMe, we can begin to undo a decade of damage & build the country we love again...together! — Rhea Morar (@RheaMorar) February 16, 2018​​​​​​

CEO of MLAX Consulting Marius Strydom appealed to citizens to join him in reclaiming the country's future.

Join me in availing yourself to reclaim the future of SA. President #Ramaphosa has issued the challenge. Will you continue in your selfish, negative, fatalist & often racist attitude or will you step up? #SendMe #SONA2018 — Marius Strydom (@Marius_Man) February 16, 2018

Social media consultant and one of Mail & Guardian's 2011 "Top 200 Young South Africans" Simon Botes also pledged his support to the president, saying he would continue being a whistleblower.

@CyrilRamaphosa I have been whistle blowing & fighting corruption & crime in pvt sector to no avails since 2012. Sadly no help from SAPS, NPA, SARS and other government agencies.



I am ready & available to stomp out corruption in pvt sector when you are #SendMe — Simon Botes (@SimonBotes) February 16, 2018

Le Grange urged South Africans to keep all our cities clean.