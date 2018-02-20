Dear President Ramaphosa: Here's How To Make That Tummy Fall

President Cyril Ramaphosa is an avid exerciser – known for his morning walks, just like those former president Nelson Mandela used to enjoy in the morning.

On Tuesday the president took a walk from Gugulethu to Athlone in Cape Town, where he was joined by members of the community.

Walking hand in hand with the President of South Africa and getting to watch & also listen to him share some of his plans for young people was inspiring. Thank you President Cyril Ramaphosa for the opportunity. #Ramaphosa #CyrilRamaphosa #CyrilRamaphosa #CRgetsfit #tubbymustfall pic.twitter.com/Yf1029cVir — Kgotso Hope Lekau (@kgotso00) February 20, 2018

Walking is a form of exercise the president loves, no matter where he finds himself. Before he became president, he was spotted walking on the Sea Point promenade one morning with former finance minister Trevor Manuel.

Our soon to be President running on the promenade this morning! #CyrilRamaphosa It's a new day! @eNCA pic.twitter.com/NEQ8S6oVxv — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) February 15, 2018

Well, Mr President, since you love to keep fit, here are some exercises to take along with you and teach to the nation on your walks. Lucy Wyndham-Read, a fitness influencer, has created some exercises just for these occasions: