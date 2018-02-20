All Sections
    20/02/2018 12:12 SAST

    Dear President Ramaphosa: Here's How To Make That Tummy Fall

    Keep the nation fit, Mr President...

    Rogan Ward / Reuters

    President Cyril Ramaphosa is an avid exerciser – known for his morning walks, just like those former president Nelson Mandela used to enjoy in the morning.

    On Tuesday the president took a walk from Gugulethu to Athlone in Cape Town, where he was joined by members of the community.

    Walking is a form of exercise the president loves, no matter where he finds himself. Before he became president, he was spotted walking on the Sea Point promenade one morning with former finance minister Trevor Manuel.

    Well, Mr President, since you love to keep fit, here are some exercises to take along with you and teach to the nation on your walks. Lucy Wyndham-Read, a fitness influencer, has created some exercises just for these occasions:

