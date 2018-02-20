Esther Mahlangu Wows With Downtown Murals

The long-awaited result of a groundbreaking "legacy partnership" between celebrated Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu and arts powerhouse the Market Theatre Foundation has finally been unveiled — and it's spectacular.

The new murals, which are full of the colour, graphic linearity and punch associated with the 82-year-old artist, are located across three key locations around downtown Johannesburg — the Market Theatre foyer in Newtown, the brand-new Esther Mahlangu Boardroom at the Windybrow Theatre in Hillbrow, and the contemporary Market Square complex.

"This is the proudest moment in our 42 years, when the internationally acclaimed artist Esther Mahlangu and the iconic Market Theatre Foundation come together in a meeting of artistic expression," says chairman of the Market Theatre Foundation Kwanele Gumbi.

Market Theatre Foundation CEO @Ismaildrama along with Head of Windybrow Pan African Arts Centre Keitu Gwangwa address the masses who are at the big reveal of Gogo Esther Mahlangu mural this afternoon pic.twitter.com/CIUcy0b70t — WindybrowArtsCentre (@WindybrowCentre) February 19, 2018

2018 is proving to be a bumper year for the artist, with upcoming solo exhibitions around the world and an important local showing at the Nirox Foundation with multimedia artist Yoko Ono in the Cradle of Humankind.

Watch Mahlangu discuss the significance of being able to sign her work for the first time, in the exclusive HuffPost video below.