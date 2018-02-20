In Pictures: 30 Fashion Moments To Remind You Why Rihanna Will Always Be The GOAT

Multi award-winning Barbados-born singer and businesswoman Rihanna celebrates her 30th birthday on Tuesday. With a music career that spans over 10 years, the fashion mogul has won the hearts of fashion and music lovers and, more recently, she broke the internet with her make-up line.
Look as we celebrate the icon through the years.
-
Lucas Jackson / Reuters
Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between - REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
-
Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters
Singer Rihanna poses during a photocall before the French fashion house Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection during Fashion Week in Paris, France March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
-
Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
Dior Cruise 2018 Collection Calabasas, California, U.S.Singer Rihanna attends. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
-
Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
Rihanna arriving at the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Party, Harvey Nichols, Knightsbridge, London. Photo credit Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
-
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Rihanna attends Vogue's Forces of Fashion Conference at Milk Studios on October 12, 2017 in New York City. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
-
Christopher Polk via Getty Images
Recording artist Rihanna performs on stage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
-
Gotham via Getty Images
Rihanna departs her apartment on October 13, 2017 in New York City. Photo by Gotham/GC Images
-
Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
Rihanna attending the European premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets at Cineworld in Leicester Square, London.
-
EMPICS Entertainment
Rihanna attends the 69th Annual Parsons Benefit at Chelsea Piers in New York
-
Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
Rihanna attending the Okja premiere as part of the 70th Cannes Film Festival. Photo credit Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
-
PA Archive/PA Images
Prince Harry and Rihanna attend the 'Man Aware' event held by the Barbados National HIV/AIDS Commission in Bridgetown, Barbados, during his tour of the Caribbean.
-
Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
Rihanna with the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards 2016, Madison Square Garden, New York City. Photo credit Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
-
Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
Rihanna arriving at the British Fashion Awards 2014, London
-
EMPICS Entertainment
Rihanna arrives at the First Annual Diamond Ball on December 11, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. Francis Specker /Landov
-
Fotonoticias via Getty Images
Rihanna attends the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna presentation at Callao Cinemas on September 23, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. Photo by Fotonoticias/FilmMagic
-
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
Rihanna poses as she arrives to the Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Paris Launch Party hosted by Sephora at Jardin des Tuileries on September 21, 2017 in Paris, France. Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
-
PA Archive/PA Images
Rihanna during a photocall for the switching-on of the Christmas lights at Westfield Stratford City in east London.
-
Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
Rihanna arriving at the MTV Video Music Awards, The Staples Centre, Los Angeles.
-
PA Archive/PA Images
Rihanna performs at the Barclaycard Wireless Festival 2012 at Hyde Park in London.
-
PA Archive/PA Images
Rihanna is seen at a photocall for new film Battleship at the Corinthia Hotel in London.
-
Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
Rihanna arriving at the Costume Institute Benefit, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the opening of Schiaparelli and Prada, Impossible Conversations, New York. Photo by Doug Peters EMPICS Entertainment
-
PA Archive/PA Images
Rihanna performs on stage during the 2012 Brit awards at The O2 Arena, London.
-
PA Archive/PA Images
Rihanna arriving for the Stella McCartney Winter 2012 London Evening Wear Presentation, in Mayfair, central London.
-
Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
Rihanna arriving at the MTV European Music Awards 2010, Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain.
-
Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
Rihanna attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2007, in Las Vegas.
-
PA Archive/PA Images
Rihanna performs on stage during the World Music Awards at Earls Court in central London.
-
Robert Kamau via Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Rihanna seen at 1-Oak nightclub after partying with rumor boyfriend Hassan Jameel after attending the 2018 Grammy Awards after party on January 28, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images
-
Lucas Jackson / Reuters
60th Annual Grammy Awards ? Show ? New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 ? Tony Bennett (C) and John Legend (not pictured) present the award for best rap/sung performance to Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna for "Humble." REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
-
Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
Cast member Rihanna at the premiere for "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
-
Charles Platiau / Reuters
Cast member Rihanna poses as she arrives for the premiere of the film "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, July 25, 2017. Picture taken July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau