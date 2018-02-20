IN PICTURES African Artist's Mind-Blowing Tributes To 'Black Panther'

Disney commissioned a bunch of Africa's most talented artists to create their own tribute artworks to the blockbuster "Black Panther" film, and the results have been nothing short of amazing. Some of them, we dare say, could even be cooler than the film itself.
South African photographer Trevor Stuurman created a series of pictures which we are totally obsessed with. Stuurman worked with performance artist Manthe Ribane to celebrate the continent's powerful women, and her visionary, futuristic aesthetic.
"Truth is, women are not given the credit they deserve for the role they continue to play in advancing Africa. Since time immemorial to the present, from the southern tip to the most northern part of our continent, countless women have been performing superhero feats to keep Africa's fires burning. In the same breath, the future is female," Stuurman said on Instagram.
Honored to have have been commissioned by @disneystudios for @blackpanther. It's inspiring to be part of a historical project that champions authentic African narratives. The fictional nation of Wakanda (home to superheroes) and a brand new Africa dominated our brainstorming discussions for this Black Panther shoot. There was an opportunity to explore and celebrate two things I strongly believe: The power of women in our continent's history. Truth is, women are not given the credit they deserve for the role they continue to play in advancing Africa. Since time immemorial to the present, from the southern tip to the most northern part of our continent, countless women have been performing superhero feats to keep Africa's fires burning. In the same breath, the future is female. Africa is full of inspiration and I believe it is definitely the future. There is magic at every corner and it is safe to say the continent is a fervent creative furnace. The result is a reimagination of a future Africa where Africans, specifically women, rule. And who better to help bring this vision to life than my muse, Manthe! The orange batik fabric is a representation of the fire that Africa and Africans are and the silhouette of Manthe's dress is representative of a volcano. This reinforces the idea of Africa being on fire and being the fire. Client: @marvelstudios + @disneystudios | PR Agency: DDA Group Photography: @regular_obby Costume Design: Trevor Stuurman + @manthe.ribane Creative Direction: Trevor Stuurman | Management: @2mellow_ #StuurmanXBlackPanther
Kenyan photographer Osborne Macharia's own series premiered at the London launch of the film, and reimagines a part of the original "Black Panther" story.
Macharia explains:
"This is the story of three blind elders of Maasai origin (originally from Kajiado) who were Black Panther's most trusted advisors in the Kingdom of Wakanda."
"The three were rescued by King T'Challa during World War Two, after having wandered the vast plains of North Africa for months in search of refuge. As nomads, they got to integrate, assimilate and learn from different cultures and tribes. Exposure to the metallic element #Vibranium made them blind, but also gave them extra ordinary abilities and insight.
"Little is known about them till now..."
Extremely honoured to have been commissioned by DISNEY / MARVEL to create an exclusive art piece for the launch of @blackpanther for cinemas in London. A proud moment to be part of the most important Afrofuturistic movie in my generation. . The brief was open and so the title of my piece is called ILGELUNOT which in Maasai translates to 'The Chosen Ones'. I also created custom typography for the names of the elders that was inspired by geometric tribal lines, shapes and strokes in order to give the entire project its own unique identity . This is the story of 3 blind elders of Maasai origin (originally from Kajiado) who were Black Panther's most trusted advisors in the Kingdom of Wakanda. . The three were rescued by King T'Chaka during World War 2 after having wandered the vast plains of North Africa for months in search of refuge. As nomads, they got to integrate, assimilate and learn from different cultures and tribes. Exposure to the metallic element #Vibranium made them blind but also gave them extra ordinary abilities and insight. . Little is known about them till now..... . Client / Disney + @marvelstudios PR Agency / DDA Group Props + Styling + Production / @kevoabbra2 Styling Assistant / @sylvi0_0walla Make Up Artist / @mdeizimakeup + @culturedego Hair Stylist / @rickykish + @corrinemuthoni Comic Universe Consultant / @paddygedi Photographer Assistants / @vicndaloz + @jaredgmaina . #LongLiveTheKing #MarvelStudios
There has also been an outpouring of Black Panther fan art that you need to see.
