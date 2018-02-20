IN PICTURES African Artist's Mind-Blowing Tributes To 'Black Panther'

Disney commissioned a bunch of Africa's most talented artists to create their own tribute artworks to the blockbuster "Black Panther" film, and the results have been nothing short of amazing. Some of them, we dare say, could even be cooler than the film itself.

South African photographer Trevor Stuurman created a series of pictures which we are totally obsessed with. Stuurman worked with performance artist Manthe Ribane to celebrate the continent's powerful women, and her visionary, futuristic aesthetic.

"Truth is, women are not given the credit they deserve for the role they continue to play in advancing Africa. Since time immemorial to the present, from the southern tip to the most northern part of our continent, countless women have been performing superhero feats to keep Africa's fires burning. In the same breath, the future is female," Stuurman said on Instagram.

Kenyan photographer Osborne Macharia's own series premiered at the London launch of the film, and reimagines a part of the original "Black Panther" story.

Macharia explains:

"This is the story of three blind elders of Maasai origin (originally from Kajiado) who were Black Panther's most trusted advisors in the Kingdom of Wakanda."

"The three were rescued by King T'Challa during World War Two, after having wandered the vast plains of North Africa for months in search of refuge. As nomads, they got to integrate, assimilate and learn from different cultures and tribes. Exposure to the metallic element #Vibranium made them blind, but also gave them extra ordinary abilities and insight.

"Little is known about them till now..."

There has also been an outpouring of Black Panther fan art that you need to see.