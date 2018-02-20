Nigeria's Youngest Comedian Lands A Role In A Disney Film

Nigeria's youngest child comedian, Emmanuella Samuel, will feature in a Hollywood movie shot by Disney Studios. The exact nature of the film is as yet unknown, but her role came to the attention of fans when she posted photos on Instagram of herself on set at Disney.

Her post read, "Thanks @disneystudios God bless everyone whose support has added to bringing us here. I never dreamed of being here so soon. I miss Success. I love you all."

Born on July 22, 2010, the seven-year-old captured viewers' hearts on social media and rose to fame in 2016 when she starred in her cousin, Mark Angel's comedy skit "This Is Not My Real Face Oh". Millions across the world saw the little girl and laughed at her true-to-life character, and the video has now propelled her to stardom.

Mark Angel, Emmanuella's cousin, is a popular Youtube comedian with more than 1.7-million subscribers who follow his weekly content, which now regularly features Emmanuella.

Since leaping to stardom in Nigeria, Emmanuella has been featured in several ad campaigns, and is also the youngest recipient of an Afro-Australian Music and Movie Award (AAMMA), winning the Best New Comedienne and the Princess of Comedy awards. She is also currently one of the most influential child entertainers in Nigeria, with a net worth believed to be in the millions.

Remarkable for a person her age!