Nothing Wrong With Celine Dion Having Loved And Kissed One Man

In a recent interview with TV show The Project, music sensation Celine Dion says that she's only ever been with one man in her life – her late husband, Rene Angelil.

It was not the first time she has revealed this – in a 2016 interview with CBS news, she went into more detail about this.

"And when he left, it was kind of a relief for me that the man that I love, the only man that I kissed, the only man that I loved ... that he stopped suffering," the 49-year-old told CBS news.

The news clearly came as a shock to the host. "Is that right?" he asked, almost whispering "Is he the only man you kissed?"

"Yeah. I never kissed another man in my life," replied Dion.

Turns out, her interviewer wasn't the only one who was shocked.

After Celine's recent interview rehashed this conversation, we had to wonder: is this really such a shocking or a shameful thing? Nope; and here's why:

1. Do we all have to kiss that many frogs?

No. Some meet the one, and that's it, never having been with anyone else, and never wanting to be. And they are content until death, not feeling like they missed out on anything, like Dion. Just because "You have to kiss a lot of frogs to find a prince" is popular wisdom, does not mean it has to apply to everyone.

2. It's a choice

So what if Dion chose to kiss, share a bed with and love only one man? It was her choice to make, one that she made as an adult and under no compulsion, and a choice she lived every day for the 21 years she was married to Angelil.

3. No baggage

Dion and Angelil's professional relationship turned personal when she was 19. Not that you have to be in a relationship to have sex, but by her account, she brought no previous sexual or emotional baggage into the relationship with the "man of my life", as she puts it.

4. We are all different

Some people just prefer "one and done" — that's how they believe they are wired, or they meet one person unexpectedly and that's it. Others like to explore what out's there first before settling down, if they ever do — and that's because we are different.

It's not because one group is "lazy" or "settling".