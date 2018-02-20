This Is How Anthony Borges, A 15-Year-Old Venezuelan, Became The Hero Of The Florida Shooting

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel has visited one of the victims of last week's Florida shooting, which claimed 17 lives . But Anthony Borges, a 15-year-old Venezuelan who was shot five times, is not just a victim: he's a hero.

The Sheriff was honored to visit Anthony Borges,15, in the hospital. Anthony was shot five times. Fortunately, he is recovering, but has a long road ahead with more surgeries needed. Please join us in praying for the swift recovery of Anthony and all others from #StonemanDouglas. pic.twitter.com/U0PVkEwpFZ — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) 18 de febrero de 2018

Borges protected 20 of his high school classmates by keeping closed a door that Nikolas Cruz, responsible for the killings, wanted to cross, and for that reason he received five bullets in the legs and the back, his best friend, Carlos Rodríguez, told the Good program Morning America .

None of the young people dared to approach the door of the class where they were hiding except Borges, who used his body as a barricade on the door while trying to bolt it. He put himself in the way of the bullets, which did not touch his companions.

"We did not know what to do, he took the initiative just to save others," Carlos Rodríguez said. Even after receiving the shots, Borges managed to keep the door closed using his own weight.

His father, Royer Borges, recalls that the child called him after what happened: "Dad, I've been shot in the back and legs." Indeed, he had bullet wounds in each leg, the upper part of the femur shattered and the back traversed.

"Fortunately he is recovering, but he has a long way to go and will need several surgical operations," the local police has indicated via Twitter, where he has uploaded a photograph of the sheriff's visit to the young student.

The Borges family has started a campaign in GoFundMe to be able to pay for the medical expenses that they must face after the attack. The objective of this collection was originally $ 5,000 and have already achieved about 300,000, the new goal of 500,000.