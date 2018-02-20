Zuma And Ramaphosa All Smiles At Zuma's Farewell Dinner

Former president Jacob Zuma's farewell function, hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday afternoon, was a jovial occasion, if photos released by the Presidency are anything to go by. The pictures show the former colleagues sharing laughs and chatting, just a week after Zuma begrudgingly resigned as head of state.
According to News24, the farewell was attended by various ministers and officials from the presidency. It was arranged to pay tribute to Zuma "for his contribution to South Africa's development during his nine years in office", the Presidency reportedly said.
It was all smiles between Zuma and Ramaphosa who, until a little over a week ago, were locked in tense negotiations over the former's removal as head of state.
President Cyril Ramaphosa today paid tribute to former President Jacob Zuma for his contribution to South Africa's development during his nine years in office. President Ramaphosa hosted a farewell cocktail function for President Zuma at The Presidency, Tuynhuys, Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/Nuv0fmwwwv— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) February 20, 2018
Zuma appeared to be in high spirits, a far cry from the disgruntled man who addressed the nation last week, calling for his comrades to tell him why he should leave the presidency.
Farewell!!! Nxamalala Msholozi #ZumaDinner pic.twitter.com/ai8pBKbhSe— Min of Police: Mr Fearfokkol (@MbalulaFikile) February 20, 2018
Zuma's Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers were in attendance.
Our very own Mr. FearFokkol @MbalulaFikile 😅😅😅 #ZumaDinner #ZumaRamaphosaTransition2018 pic.twitter.com/aj8dlxqeeC— Palesa motshoene IG: @MissPalulu/PalulusKitchen (@MissPalulu) February 20, 2018
What do you think she's saying to Buffalo?#ZumaDinner pic.twitter.com/InTaF36z34— Mathanda (@MathandaNcube) February 20, 2018
Zuma and Ramaphosa were photographed shaking hands and sharing admiring looks.
Silili and uBaba are goals! Such respect for each other! #ZumaDinner #PhakamaANC pic.twitter.com/4ddpvxSGul— URBANITE (@MdladlaSiya) February 20, 2018
Some commented that the event was an attempt to show unity between the outgoing and incoming administrations.
Lest we forget Mbeki refused to campaign for the ANC for 9 years. Msholozi remains a humble servant of the ANC. Hamba Kahle Nxamalala #ZumaDinner #Unity pic.twitter.com/YAlJZxcbHX— Pump Action (@Sandilebanks) February 20, 2018