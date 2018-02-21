Beautiful Shared Working Spaces To Start Up In Style

Getting your big idea off the ground can be daunting, but with the right tools you can conquer even the boldest challenges. An office could be the first step toward making your dream a reality, so here are five of the most beautiful working spaces around South Africa.

Slow In The City

Sandton, Johannesburg

Brought to you by the folk behind the airport's luxurious slow lounges, Slow In The City is in the heart of Sandton, opposite the Gautrain station and adjacent to Sandton City. It features conference rooms, lounges, a bistro, and a new restaurant launching in 2018.

Mesh Club

Rosebank, Johannesburg

Calling itself "common ground for uncommon people", Rosebank's Mesh Club turns the glamour up all the way with an interior that is all dark woods, bronze, and shiny lacquer, luxed up with one of Joburg's most inspired art collections. The bar also has one of the best menus in town, and the view simply cannot be beaten.

Tiny Empire

Gardens, Cape Town

"Where Empires Are Born" reads the slogan for the brand-new Tiny Empire, Cape Town's beautiful new shared space housed in a 100-year-old tea warehouse in Cape Town. There are Aesop products in the showers, which should give you the general idea.

Open

Maboneng, Sandton, Cape Town

The Open brand might be less glamorous than some of the rest on this list, but its functional aesthetic might be just what you need to get the job done. Located in creative hubs like Maboneng, and The Workshop in Cape Town's Waterfront, the space makes sure you are in the throng of things.

Inner City Ideas Cartel

De Waterkant, Cape Town

An updated "hunting club" styled space located in one of the city's most fabulous areas. It also has one of the coolest names on the list. The Inner City Ideas Cartel will look great on your business card.

Me & Co

Ballito, Durban

There are not as many options for shared workspaces in Durban, but Me & Co is an excellent option for those who work well with others.

Have we missed something? Let us know in the comments. Now get working.