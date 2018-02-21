All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    21/02/2018 11:44 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    BREAKING: Zwane Will Face A Full-Scale Parliamentary Inquiry

    The inquiry concerns allegations of state capture and corruption leveled against the Mineral Resources minister

    Mike Hutchings / Reuters
    Minister of Mineral Resources Mosebenzi Zwane.

    The portfolio committee on mineral resources has resolved to institute a full-scale inquiry into allegations of state capture leveled against embattled mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

    In a statement on Wednesday, Parliament said the decision was taken after the committee held an incomplete question-and-answer session with Zwane last year.

    Chairperson of the committee, Sahlulele Luzipo, said: "The committee could no longer entertain further postponements from the minister and took a decision to institute an inquiry. Members had outstanding questions from the initial Q&A session and they now reserve their right to ask them during the inquiry."

    Leaked emails from within the Gupta business empire showed the family allegedly had significant control over a controversial dairy project in the Free State, and channeled millions to a company they controlled in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Zwane, then Free State MEC for agriculture, reportedly drove the provincial government to adopt the project in June 2012. In October that year, the Guptas allegedly took him and his gospel choir on an all-expenses-paid tour to India.

    Last year, Zwane appeared before the portfolio committee on mineral resources to answer questions related to allegations of state capture, but he became evasive, using the sub judice rule to dodge some of the questions.

    MORE:Mosebenzi ZwaneNews