BREAKING: Zwane Will Face A Full-Scale Parliamentary Inquiry

The portfolio committee on mineral resources has resolved to institute a full-scale inquiry into allegations of state capture leveled against embattled mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

In a statement on Wednesday, Parliament said the decision was taken after the committee held an incomplete question-and-answer session with Zwane last year.

Chairperson of the committee, Sahlulele Luzipo, said: "The committee could no longer entertain further postponements from the minister and took a decision to institute an inquiry. Members had outstanding questions from the initial Q&A session and they now reserve their right to ask them during the inquiry."

#Zwane is on the run from Parliaments Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources. 3rd time he hasn't pitched up on dates he himself chose. Excuses since Nov range from illness, exams, fictional plenaries. #StateCapture — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) February 21, 2018

Leaked emails from within the Gupta business empire showed the family allegedly had significant control over a controversial dairy project in the Free State, and channeled millions to a company they controlled in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Zwane, then Free State MEC for agriculture, reportedly drove the provincial government to adopt the project in June 2012. In October that year, the Guptas allegedly took him and his gospel choir on an all-expenses-paid tour to India.

Last year, Zwane appeared before the portfolio committee on mineral resources to answer questions related to allegations of state capture, but he became evasive, using the sub judice rule to dodge some of the questions.