    21/02/2018 08:36 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    Five Cops, Soldier Killed In Attack At Eastern Cape Police Station

    "Three members were killed instantly in the Community Service Centre. An off-duty soldier was also shot dead as the suspects were fleeing," Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said.

    Five police officers and one off-duty soldier were killed when a group of men attacked the Ngcobo Police Station near Queenstown in the Eastern Cape.

    According to the police, the unknown suspects entered the police station in the early hours of Wednesday morning and without warning, randomly opened fire on the members on duty.

    "The suspects made off with a police van, taking two other members. The bodies of both these members with gunshot wounds were later found along the roadside, six kilometres from the police station.

    "According to preliminary investigations, it appears that members were shot execution style."

    This is a developing story

