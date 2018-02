Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe turns 94 today. Although he has been characterised as a fascist African leader who ruled the country from independence in 1980 until last year, when he resigned during Zimbabwe's "soft" coup, "uncle Bob" is still an African icon.

Here's a look at some some of the important events during Mugabe's rule, in pictures.

File photo dated 02/08/1986 of Robert Mugabe, who has resigned as president of Zimbabwe.

File photo dated 17/05/1994 of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh with Robert Mugabe before a state banquet at Buckingham Palace. Mr Mugabe has resigned as president of Zimbabwe.

File photo dated 19/04/1980 of the Prince of Wales receiving an Independence Medal from Robert Mugabe, who has resigned as president of Zimbabwe.

File photo dated 01/10/88 of Margaret Thatcher with Robert Mugabe, whose legacy as one of the most ruthless tyrants of modern times will remain long after his days as notorious statesman of Zimbabwe are over.

Robert Mugabe with his wife Sally at Lord Soames funeral at All Saints Curch, Odiham Lord Soames a former governor of Rhodesia, aided Mugabe in the early days of his country's independence.

Lord Carrington Foreign Secretary (left) speaks to Robert Mugabe as he greeted the delegates at Lancaster house at the opening of the Zimbabwe Rhodesia constitutional conference.

Guerrilla leaders Joshua Nkomo (L) and Robert Mugabe (R) signing the Rhodesia ceasefire agreement for the Patriotic Front at Lancaster House in London.

This file photo taken on December 17, 2016 shows former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe speaking at the party's annual conference on December in Masvingo. Mugabe was removed as the ZANU-PF party leader, according to party delegate on November 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jekesai NJIKIZANA