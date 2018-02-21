Here Are Some Spices You Can Grow At Home

Keeping a home garden is easier than you think. In addition to bringing a little more greenery to your home, planting herbs and spices will help you save on the grocery shopping and make your recipes even more delicious.

To begin with, you need to choose an environment that is well served by sunlight. It could be a larger window or even your balcony. Then choose plants that are easy to care for and that can be harvested within 30 days of planting. So it will be easier to renew the seedlings.

Be careful when mixing species. The ideal is to plant those that have the same need for watering and fertilizer on the same plot, as long as you observe the distance between each of them. Another point that should be analyzed is if you prefer to start your garden by means of seedlings or seedlings.

The planting of seeds is more time consuming and better in cases of vegetables such as beets. If you just want some seasonings for your day to day, do not hesitate to choose a healthy seedling and take it home.

We have listed 7 species for you to start your home garden:

Oregano

Fresh Oregano

Pizzas, pastas, breads, meats, fish. No matter, oregano has varied functions in the kitchen. This herb is super practical and can be planted in better containers. Do not forget to leave it in a light and always humid environment.

Mint

Fresh Mint

Perfect for increasing the flavor of salty dishes, such as salads and fish, but also adds a special touch when flavoring drinks and desserts. The mint should be planted alone, since its roots can kill neighboring plants. Keep in a place with plenty of sunshine and the land is always humid. She really likes water.

Rosemary

Fresh Rosemary

It makes all the difference in the preparation of meats and vegetables. Try planting it in a rounder vase to facilitate plant growth. Rosemary needs direct light.

Basil

Fresh Basil

Use without moderation. The flavor (and the produce) that the basil can produce is unparalleled. Try on sauces, salads, pasta, with cheeses, meats or fish. Always plant in a large container, because basil can reach 60 centimeters, and do not forget to leave it very well hydrated. The plants should be harvested between 2 and 3 months after planting.

Thyme

Fresh Thyme

Thyme combines very well in the preparation of animal proteins. The plant grows, on average, 30 centimeters and prefers very bright environments. It can be used 15 days after planting.

Parsley

Fresh Parsley

Soups, baked meats and even in omelettes. Salsa adds a special touch to your recipe. She prefers cooler places with indirect light. Beware of water: Never leave the soil soaked in the vat. It can be harvested after 2 or 3 months of planting.

Chives

Fresh Chives