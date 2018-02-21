All Sections
    28/02/2018 14:54 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    IN PICTURES: These New Celeb Mums Are Making Us So Broody

    Halala! The cuteness factor is enough to make us forget the sleepless nights...

    Pekic via Getty Images

    Their baby bumps gave us all the feels, but as new mummies they make us want our own bundles of joy.

    These celebrity mums recently welcomed little ones into the world, and we couldn't be happier for them and their families.

    1. Nkateko 'Takkies' Maswanganyi

    The choreographer and her husband, Chris, welcomed a little girl on January 14.

    2. Gail Mabalane

    The actress and her husband, Kabelo, had a baby boy on January 31. This is the couple's second child.

    💙 K H U M O 💙 Exactly 1week old 31.01.2018 14:05 #BabyBoy #ZoesBwatha 🍼👶🏾🤗❤️ #GloryToGOD 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾

    A post shared by Actress 🎬🎭🎥🇿🇦🌍 (@gail_mabalane) on

    3. Roxy Burger

    On January 12, the TV presenter and her husband, Neil, were blessed with little Adrienne.

    4. Busiswa Gqulu

    The musician's bouncing baby boy, conceived with her partner, Katlego, arrived on January 10.

    3. Samkelo Ndlovu

    The actress' baby girl made her grand entrance on St Valentine's Day.

    Ladies, may mummyhood be all you dreamt of and more!

    Halala!

