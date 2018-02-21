IN PICTURES: These New Celeb Mums Are Making Us So Broody

Their baby bumps gave us all the feels, but as new mummies they make us want our own bundles of joy.

These celebrity mums recently welcomed little ones into the world, and we couldn't be happier for them and their families.

1. Nkateko 'Takkies' Maswanganyi

The choreographer and her husband, Chris, welcomed a little girl on January 14.

2. Gail Mabalane

The actress and her husband, Kabelo, had a baby boy on January 31. This is the couple's second child.

3. Roxy Burger

On January 12, the TV presenter and her husband, Neil, were blessed with little Adrienne.

4. Busiswa Gqulu

The musician's bouncing baby boy, conceived with her partner, Katlego, arrived on January 10.

3. Samkelo Ndlovu

The actress' baby girl made her grand entrance on St Valentine's Day.

I'm so in love. Smitten. I never thought I could ever feel so much love for one person👶🏾.

I'm so thankful.

The BEST Valentine's gift ever ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/JmsgZnbRyM — Samú (@SamkeloNdlovu) February 15, 2018

Ladies, may mummyhood be all you dreamt of and more!

Halala!