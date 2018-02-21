Mannequins With Stretch Marks, Freckles And Vitiligo By U.K. Fashion Line

U.K. fashion line Missguided , recently debuted a range of mannequins with stretch marks, freckles and vitiligo at two of its stores, reports Metro UK.

The mannequins are part of the brand's #MakeYourMark campaign, which encourages people to embrace the things that make them different.

One mannequin also wears a headscarf.

The fashion house was applauded late last year, when it announced it would stop editing out models' stretch marks — because they are not hideous flaws.

Said it once and I'll say it a million times but I absolutely 💗 @Missguided 👏🏻 showing life isn't like an Instagram post #nobodysperfect #flaws #MAKEYOURMARK https://t.co/qQxrvCg1yt — Laura Wohlgemuth (@LauraWohlgemuth) February 20, 2018

Let's hope this diverse representation will in future include different body types and more importantly, that models of different body sizes with stretch marks, freckles and vitiligo will be used in the fashion line's ramp-modelling campaigns.