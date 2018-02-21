All Sections
    • NEWS
    22/02/2018 09:14 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    More Taxes, Less Boozing – South Africans React To Tough Budget

    Twitter users lament:"We can no longer afford beer."

    SolStock via Getty Images

    Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's Budget speech, which included a number of tax increases set to deliver South Africa's dream of free higher education, has been met with mixed responses from South Africans.

    South African students have protested for free education for three consecutive years. Little did they know they would pay for it in other ways. Among the "sin taxes" set to be increased are those on alcohol and cigarettes – and judging by social media, sinners are unhappy.

    No one was ready...

    Gigaba also announced that VAT would increase by one percentage point, a shocker for many.

    MORE:budget speechMalusi GigabaNewsSintaxSouth AfricataxesValue Added Tax