More Taxes, Less Boozing – South Africans React To Tough Budget

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's Budget speech, which included a number of tax increases set to deliver South Africa's dream of free higher education, has been met with mixed responses from South Africans.

South African students have protested for free education for three consecutive years. Little did they know they would pay for it in other ways. Among the "sin taxes" set to be increased are those on alcohol and cigarettes – and judging by social media, sinners are unhappy.

Alcohol and Tobacco excise duties up by between 6% and 10% #BudgetSpeech2018 pic.twitter.com/PdBqY5QBXn — SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) February 21, 2018

#Budget2018 Rise in alcohol and tobacco increases:

- Spirits by R4.80 per 750ml bottle

-Sparkling Wine by 73c per 750ml bottle

-Cigarette Tobacco by R1.37 per 50g

-Cigars by R6.45 per 23g #eNCA #BudgetSpeech2018 — Heidi Giokos (@Heidigiokos) February 21, 2018

No one was ready...

Eish, the Minister of Finance has spoken. RT to let your drinking buddies know how much more you'll be paying next time you go phuza. #Budget2018 #SinTax pic.twitter.com/BzZQ6wFPnk — Absa (@Absa) February 21, 2018

I heard something about beer and Oros, did you hear anything about Gordon's Dry Gin comrades? #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/Tr43Jef6iJ — Mngani ka Mngani (@JabulaniKhesa) February 21, 2018

Increase in 340ml can of beer by 50 cents #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/BnzpLEzsWW — Teboho sj (@teboho_jnr) February 21, 2018

Are really gonna increase beer price right when I'm planning my birthday party#Budget2018

Your timing is antiAfrican #Gigaba pic.twitter.com/CzT08Ar4Vt — Wandile (@NdinguWandileSA) February 21, 2018

Gigaba also announced that VAT would increase by one percentage point, a shocker for many.

It is the poor that will feel this pic.twitter.com/vVECtULeU2 — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) February 21, 2018

Malusi Gigaba is dillusuonal about saying VAT increase will not have an impact on the poor. #Budget2018 — Not Adv Ngcukaitobi (@AdvNgcukaitobi) February 21, 2018