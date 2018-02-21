SA Designer Shines At Buckingham Palace

Johannesburg-based fashion designer Clive Rundle has been recognised by the British royal family for his contribution to the industry at a lavish exhibition held in the halls of Buckingham Palace in London in the U.K.

Rundle, who has been pivotal to the recognition and growth of the local fashion industry, forms part of the the inaugural Commonwealth Fashion Exchange (CFE), designed by patron Katherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, to connect established and emerging fashion talent from across the Commonwealth's 52 countries to "showcase the power and potential of artisan fashion skills, deliver new networks, trade links and highlight sustainability through the creation of a one-of-a-kind sustainable outfit".

The designer said in a statement that the show was a culmination of a life's work:

"It's always exciting to be part of the global fashion dialogue. The voice of African fashion is not only powerful but also inspires many of the current trends we see all around the world. It's a very original and unique voice – and I've made it my life's work to express that and this garment is no different."

Renowned British "Vogue" fashion editor Hamish Bowles curated the exhibit, which includes the likes of superstar designer Stella McCartney, where Rundle presented his garment. The print of the ensemble comes, he explains, came about from a collaboration with Lesotho-based House of Thethana.

The pair superimposed one print on to another – welding two images together to create a visual to print onto the silk. The fabric was then screen-printed using water-based inks.

The exhibition opens on Wednesday to the public at Australia House in London.