WATCH: KZN Children's Home Catches Fire In Early Hours Of Wednesday

A babies' section at the Edith Benson Children's Home in KwaZulu-Natal caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to Rescue Care's spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, 57 babies were housed in the section which caught fire.

"The children, aged between three months and six years, were not affected by the fire. One employee was treated for smoke inhalation but she was not taken to hospital," he said.

He said it was unclear how the fire started. "The babies' section is completely destroyed," he added.

The home's spokesperson, Muhammad Seedat, said they were pleading for donations of blankets and mattresses.

News24