We Don't Know What Celebs Were Thinking With These WTF Baby Names👶🏽

It has been raining babies in South African Celebville and across the world – and celebrity parents are coming up with the most outlandish baby names.

Here are the most outlandish ones we have heard in recent times:

1. "Panther" – Skhumba Hlophe

South African comedian Skhumba Hlophe was recently blessed with his third child. Of the kid's three names, "Panther" caught our eye – or is it just a nickname?

Whether Skhumba was inspired the film "Black Panther" or not, local celebrities are getting adventurous with baby names.

2. "Star Phoenix Ivy" – Nonhle Thema

Remember Nonhle Thema? It seems the last time she was in the celebrity spotlight was a lifetime ago, but she outdid Jay-Z and Beyoncé when she named her baby girl "Star Phoenix Ivy". We bet the kid reverts to "Ivy" for most of her school career...

3. "Golden" – Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon had his third child – and first with former Miss Arizona Brittany Bell – in 2017: son "Golden Sagon" Cannon. Seriously – "Golden"? Cannon, who split with longtime partner Mariah Carey after they had two daughters together, is obviously now living, ahem... gilt-free...

4. "Apple" – Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

EyeEm

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin took a lot of flak for naming their daughter "Apple" – and perhaps they deserved it.

It's a sweet, satisfying name for hippie parents being cute, but a weird name is a great way to put a target on a kid's back in the school playground. Perhaps Apple and her brother, Moses, have tutors.

5. "North", "Saint" and "Chicago" – Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

"North", "Saint" and "Chicago"? All combined with "West"? Sounds more like directions or bohemian bar names – Kim and Yeezy's brood had better be home-schooled too.

6. "Dream" – Black Chyna and Rob Kardashian

Unfortunately for Rob and Black Chyna, their infamously bad relationship fell apart before their child was born. So maybe "Dream" got her bizarre name as a memory of a fantasy that couldn't last...

7. "Puma" – Erykah Badu

RnB and neosoul legend Erykah Badu has a daughter named "Puma" – hopefully she grows up fearless and feisty like her mum, rather than being oddly drawn to sportswear...