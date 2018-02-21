All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    21/02/2018 11:37 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    We Don't Know What Celebs Were Thinking With These WTF Baby Names👶🏽

    So many celebrity parents just don't consider the hell their kids will go through in primary school...

    Weekend Images Inc. via Getty Images

    It has been raining babies in South African Celebville and across the world – and celebrity parents are coming up with the most outlandish baby names.

    Here are the most outlandish ones we have heard in recent times:

    1. "Panther" – Skhumba Hlophe

    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    South African comedian Skhumba Hlophe was recently blessed with his third child. Of the kid's three names, "Panther" caught our eye – or is it just a nickname?

    Myself and Dibakiso we're blessed with a Baby Boy this Morning at 7h53am.......Snakhokonke Reatile "Panther" Hlophe .......... #Blessed

    A post shared by Skhumba (@skhumba_official) on

    Whether Skhumba was inspired the film "Black Panther" or not, local celebrities are getting adventurous with baby names.

    2. "Star Phoenix Ivy" – Nonhle Thema

    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Remember Nonhle Thema? It seems the last time she was in the celebrity spotlight was a lifetime ago, but she outdid Jay-Z and Beyoncé when she named her baby girl "Star Phoenix Ivy". We bet the kid reverts to "Ivy" for most of her school career...

    3. "Golden" – Nick Cannon

    seyfettinozel via Getty Images

    Nick Cannon had his third child – and first with former Miss Arizona Brittany Bell – in 2017: son "Golden Sagon" Cannon. Seriously – "Golden"? Cannon, who split with longtime partner Mariah Carey after they had two daughters together, is obviously now living, ahem... gilt-free...

    4. "Apple" – Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

    Vesna Jovanovic / EyeEm via Getty Images
    EyeEm

    Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin took a lot of flak for naming their daughter "Apple" – and perhaps they deserved it.

    It's a sweet, satisfying name for hippie parents being cute, but a weird name is a great way to put a target on a kid's back in the school playground. Perhaps Apple and her brother, Moses, have tutors.

    5. "North", "Saint" and "Chicago" – Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

    GC Images

    "North", "Saint" and "Chicago"? All combined with "West"? Sounds more like directions or bohemian bar names – Kim and Yeezy's brood had better be home-schooled too.

    6. "Dream" – Black Chyna and Rob Kardashian

    Aaron Foster via Getty Images

    Unfortunately for Rob and Black Chyna, their infamously bad relationship fell apart before their child was born. So maybe "Dream" got her bizarre name as a memory of a fantasy that couldn't last...

    7. "Puma" – Erykah Badu

    Daniel Hernanz Ramos via Getty Images

    RnB and neosoul legend Erykah Badu has a daughter named "Puma" – hopefully she grows up fearless and feisty like her mum, rather than being oddly drawn to sportswear...

    MORE:Baby NamesCelebritiesEntertainment