3 Reasons Why Lupita Is Perfect To Play Trevor Noah's Mother

Two of Africa's greatest exports are about to embark on a movie project together, showing all the Hollywood veterans how it should be done.

Lupita Nyong'o will be playing Trevor Noah's mum in the adaption of his autobiography "Born A Crime: Stories From A South African Childhood". She will also be producing, along with the "Daily Show" host.

Nyong'o is perfect for the role, and here's why:

She is African

No shade, but we are tired of Hollywood actors getting all the big roles in stories about "the motherland". Although she was born in Mexico, both Nyong'o's parents are from Kenya, where she grew up until heading back to the U.S. to attend university.

South Africans are ready for Nyong'o's melanin to pop on our screens in another great project, and this is the perfect opportunity.

Born a crime is gonna be turned into a film.🎬🎥

Trevor Noah is proof that dreams do come true🙏

S/O to @Lupita_Nyongo

Congratulations @Trevornoah — Annah M Tjale (@Annah_Tjale) February 22, 2018

Yaaaaaas!!! Lupita Nyong'o to play Trevor Noah's mom in biopic https://t.co/FkNXmRRem2 — Shimoney Regter (@shimoneyregter) February 22, 2018

Also Trevor Noah's born a crime... She's on a production roll and it's cute to watch. https://t.co/Pc5X154NUk — Olushola Pacheco (@sholawa) February 22, 2018

Trevor Noah = my fave. Lupita = my fave. Born A Crime = my absolute fave.



Yup. I will enjoy this. https://t.co/4itClDP7MF — Bae of M'Baku (@TobiRachel_) February 22, 2018

She knows how to play 'maternal'

She slew in Disney's "Queen Of Katwe". Nyong'o played a single mom with three kids trying to survive in the slums of Kampala, Uganda.

Her 10-year-old, Phiona (Madina Nalwanga), meets Robert Katende (David Oyelowo), a soccer coach who is also passionate about chess. Phiona becomes fascinated with playing the board game, and soon becomes a top player under Katende's guidance.

Like every mother, we see Nyong'o trying to find a compromise between honing her daughter's talent and keeping her in line.

Lupita Nyong'o attending the 60th BFI London Film Festival screening of Queen Of Katwe at the Odeon Cinema London.

She is an excellent actress

Nyong'o, at the age of 34, has already won several awards, including the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Steve McQueen's historical drama "12 Years A Slave".

Nyong'o made her Broadway debut as a teenage orphan in the critically acclaimed play "Eclipsed" (2015), for which she was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play.

She recently turned heads in her portrayal of Nakia in Marvel's "Black Panther".