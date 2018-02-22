All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • HALALA
    22/02/2018 14:33 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Angel-Ho Serves High Glamour On Lake Magazine Cover

    The South African performance artist takes it to the next level... again.

    The Lake

    Globetrotting musical artist Angel-Ho is the January cover star of edgy new publication The Lake magazine, and once again breaks all the expectations we have of the Cape Town-based queer creative.

    It's the first time that the genre-defying, gender-bending performer, who calls themself Angel-Ho, has appeared on the cover of a magazine.

    Taking to Instagram, the artist said, "I can officially say I am my deepest cover gal fantasy!" and added, "Watch me strike high fash-AWN modall [sic]."

    The editorial photographs, which feature clothing by designers like Thierry Mugler and Selfi, were taken by photographer Oliver Kruger, who specialises in this sort of creative portraiture.

    Watch & enjoy all the innocent pleasures I present to you 💎 Watch me strike high fash-AWN modall @angel_h0 X @the_lake_magazine Wearing an amazing jacket from SELFI X RHARHA @____laloba's collaborative capsule collection. We are so talented South Africa! Dont ever sell yourself short... The West will forever need us more than we need them. Celebrate your freakdom ✨🤩 And to my queer trans community support your local and international family x forever and till the END

    A post shared by ANGEL-HO (@angel_h0) on

    Angel-Ho released their debut LP "Red Devil", a "next-level grime/techno/hybrid music", earlier this year to rave reviews.

    Go behind the scenes of their shoot in the video below.

    MORE:Angel-hoArts and EntertainmentHalalamusic