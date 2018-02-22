Angel-Ho Serves High Glamour On Lake Magazine Cover

Globetrotting musical artist Angel-Ho is the January cover star of edgy new publication The Lake magazine, and once again breaks all the expectations we have of the Cape Town-based queer creative.
It's the first time that the genre-defying, gender-bending performer, who calls themself Angel-Ho, has appeared on the cover of a magazine.
Taking to Instagram, the artist said, "I can officially say I am my deepest cover gal fantasy!" and added, "Watch me strike high fash-AWN modall [sic]."
The editorial photographs, which feature clothing by designers like Thierry Mugler and Selfi, were taken by photographer Oliver Kruger, who specialises in this sort of creative portraiture.
Watch & enjoy all the innocent pleasures I present to you 💎 Watch me strike high fash-AWN modall @angel_h0 X @the_lake_magazine Wearing an amazing jacket from SELFI X RHARHA @____laloba's collaborative capsule collection. We are so talented South Africa! Dont ever sell yourself short... The West will forever need us more than we need them. Celebrate your freakdom ✨🤩 And to my queer trans community support your local and international family x forever and till the END
Angel-Ho released their debut LP "Red Devil", a "next-level grime/techno/hybrid music", earlier this year to rave reviews.
Go behind the scenes of their shoot in the video below.
Here's a little peek behind the scenes of the cover shoot for issue 19 featuring @angel_h0 getting clicked by @thegingermalingerer Oliver Kruger music by @angel_h0 pick up your copy now! #thelakemagazine #lakemagazine #southafrica #art #photography #angel-ho #indiemagazine #bigtimestudios #freemagazine