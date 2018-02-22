Angel-Ho Serves High Glamour On Lake Magazine Cover

Globetrotting musical artist Angel-Ho is the January cover star of edgy new publication The Lake magazine, and once again breaks all the expectations we have of the Cape Town-based queer creative.

It's the first time that the genre-defying, gender-bending performer, who calls themself Angel-Ho, has appeared on the cover of a magazine.

Taking to Instagram, the artist said, "I can officially say I am my deepest cover gal fantasy!" and added, "Watch me strike high fash-AWN modall [sic]."

The editorial photographs, which feature clothing by designers like Thierry Mugler and Selfi, were taken by photographer Oliver Kruger, who specialises in this sort of creative portraiture.

Angel-Ho released their debut LP "Red Devil", a "next-level grime/techno/hybrid music", earlier this year to rave reviews.

Go behind the scenes of their shoot in the video below.