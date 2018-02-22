Fire Lynne Brown Immediately, Says DA After Damning Public Protector Finding

The Democratic Alliance on Thursday said it was vindicated by the Public Protector's finding that Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown was guilty of misleading Parliament after she failed to disclose business dealings between Gupta-linked Trillian and Eskom.

Natasha Mazzone, DA public enterprises spokesperson, urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to act swiftly against Brown.

[STATEMENT] @Natasha9Mazzone: Following a complaint by the DA, the Public Protector has found Public Enterprises Minister Brown guilty of misleading Parliament, when she failed to disclose if there had been any contracts of engagement between Eskom and Gupta-linked, Trillian.

"The [Public Protector's] report has now given President Cyril Ramaphosa 14 days to take action against the minister after it found that Brown had violated the executive ethics code," Mazzone said.

The DA urges President Cyril Ramaphosa to act swiftly against the minister and immediately fire her from his Cabinet.

"If the president is truly committed to building a government that is beyond reproach, he must immediately remove anyone who is found guilty of unethical behaviour from his Cabinet," Mazzone said.

She said Brown, in a response to a DA parliamentary question, had denied any agreement between Eskom and Trillian.

"The complaint has now found Minister Brown guilty of misleading Parliament and contravening the executive ethics code," Mazzone said.

She said Brown had acted with "utter impunity" for too long and that under her leadership parastatals such as Eskom had been "financially ruined and ethically ruined".

"Her time has finally come to face the music," Mazzone said.

"The Public Protector's finding is a victory for all those who have fought bravely against state capture."

-- News24