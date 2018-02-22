Hout Bay's Magical R65-million Tree House Up For Auction

Hout Bay's famous Blackwood Manor — a 1,500 square metre forest retreat — is going up for auction, and you won't believe what the house looks like inside

The manor, called "a living work of art" and "without a doubt one of the most remarkable houses in the world" is on the market for an extraordinary R65-million, but comes with a koi pond that encircles the whole house and can be observed from the sauna and wine cellar, a 20-car parking bay, and even a zipline through the immense forest that protects the property's privacy.

"In my 18 years in the industry, I have never seen anything like this. It's a masterpiece," says Rawson Auction's Josh Raisun, who is responsible for selling the property.

The property has been built over a 20-year period by a famous South African film producer, whom Raisun declined to name.

"It looks like a mansion built as a treehouse. There are these wooded walkways and stairs all over. Big sliding doors that open to the views across the bay, a pump room, and there's even mist sprayers in the garden to evoke a rain-forest feeling while you're walking through it," he explains.

The house is up for sale because the owner's children have moved out, "and the property is just too big for him and his wife," the agent says.

Rawson Auctions will be hosting a cocktail party on March 7, before the auction at the end of March, so make an appointment if you're looking for a once-in-a-lifetime property.