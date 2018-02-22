All Sections
    22/02/2018 10:32 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    IN TWEETS: All The Awkward Moments From The Latest 'Uyang'thanda Na?' Episode

    Why, if you're already spoken for, would you go on a show like this just to friend-zone a guy?

    Twitter
    Bongani.

    It would appear people have moved on from last week's episode of Mzansi Magic reality show "Uyang'thanda Na?"

    In the latest episode, Bongani wanted the show to help him express his feelings to his crush Itumeleng – whom he met at church.

    During his introduction, Bongani said one of the things he liked about his crush was that she was a genuine friend who looked past his disability.

    In preparation for the date with Itumeleng, Bongani went all-out with flowers and gifts. He even had a love poem written for her. The odds appeared to be in his favour.

    Except, Itumeleng was already taken.

    But that was not the worst... she sees him as a brother, a father-figure. Sigh!

    However, the date carried on, although awkward – with conversations about church services, birthdays and unveiling ceremonies.

    While people couldn't help but feel sorry for Bongani, others said he'd put Itumeleng in an awkward position. Some also called her out for going on the show while she's in a relationship.

    Itumeleng was also commended by some for "handling the situation" with humility.

    "Uyang'thanda Na?" airs every Wednesday at 8pm on Mzansi Magic (channel 161).

    MORE:"Uyang'thanda Na?"EntertainmentMzansi Magic