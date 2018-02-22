IN TWEETS: All The Awkward Moments From The Latest 'Uyang'thanda Na?' Episode

It would appear people have moved on from last week's episode of Mzansi Magic reality show "Uyang'thanda Na?"

In the latest episode, Bongani wanted the show to help him express his feelings to his crush Itumeleng – whom he met at church.

During his introduction, Bongani said one of the things he liked about his crush was that she was a genuine friend who looked past his disability.

In preparation for the date with Itumeleng, Bongani went all-out with flowers and gifts. He even had a love poem written for her. The odds appeared to be in his favour.

Bongani offers his heart and hopes for the best. Fingers crossed! #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/tf08kumBWp — Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) February 21, 2018

Except, Itumeleng was already taken.

But that was not the worst... she sees him as a brother, a father-figure. Sigh!

#UyangthandaNa Tjo. The moment she said "Brother Bongani it was over". pic.twitter.com/27PJZfnMSW — Jack Tig (@Jacktig06) February 21, 2018

However, the date carried on, although awkward – with conversations about church services, birthdays and unveiling ceremonies.

While people couldn't help but feel sorry for Bongani, others said he'd put Itumeleng in an awkward position. Some also called her out for going on the show while she's in a relationship.

This thing of girls agreeing to go on #UyangthandaNa for a crusher when they're already in a relationship must come to an end. It's like they're hoping it's someone better than their current bae. pic.twitter.com/B9GdI3lQhz — Richporter (@SthembisoZondi0) February 21, 2018

This guy is putting this girl in tight corner yaz. #Uyangthandana — ELTON SHONHIWA (@Elton_Shonhiwa) February 21, 2018

Brother Bongani moving back to the friend zone after trying to escape. #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/OJ55eGyDSZ — Mzwamangwane (@uLoyiso_) February 21, 2018

This guy is not only friendzoned hes been familyzoned #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/nVfGfXZ0mw — GOMOLEMO🥂 (@LeeMo_LOV) February 21, 2018

Itumeleng was also commended by some for "handling the situation" with humility.

She handled the situation very well 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿such a sweetheart #UyangthandaNa — MaryJane🍃 (@TheRealKatle) February 21, 2018

DMF potential dates can learn a thing or two from this lady hey. Just because someone is not your "type" doesn't mean you should be rude. #UyangthandaNa — Nwabisa (@nanwabisa) February 21, 2018

"Uyang'thanda Na?" airs every Wednesday at 8pm on Mzansi Magic (channel 161).