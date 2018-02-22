Lupita Nyong'o To Star In Trevor Noah's Biopic, 'Born A Crime' 🇿🇦

"I'm in heaven" — Those were the words of South African comedian and host of "The Daily Show", Trevor Noah, after actress Lupita Nyong'o announced that she would be starring in his biopic titled "Born A Crime".

Nyong'o took to Twitter to announce that she would be starring in and producing the feature-film adaptation of Noah's book, which was released in 2016.

When I read @Trevornoah's "Born A Crime," I could not put the book down. Excited to announce that I will be starring in and producing its feature film adaptation! #BornACrimehttps://t.co/v4AfGe23P5 pic.twitter.com/QvrsETIEAc — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) February 21, 2018

In "Born A Crime" — which the title of Noah's stand-up comedy show, book and soon-to-be feature film — he shares his experience of being born as coloured in apartheid South Africa.

Noah, who celebrated his 34th birthday on Tuesday, could not have received a better gift. More details about the film adaptation will be shared soon.