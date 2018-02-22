Over R1-million Raised For SA Children To Watch 'Black Panther'

More than 8,000 young South Africans from underprivileged backgrounds will watch "Black Panther", Marvel's first all-black superhero film, after a crowdfunding campaign raised more than R1-million to pay for their tickets.

The campaign came to life after an interview on Radio 947's Anele Mdoda show, in which the film's two South African stars, John Kani and Connie Chiume, reached out to the public to help them get local children to see the film.

"This is the power of what we can do when we all come together! Thank you so much to every single person!" the radio station said on Twitter.

There are NO WORDS! R346,600 x 3 = R1,039,800 RAISED! Over 8,000 young South African's will now be able to watch #BlackPanther @theblackpanther! Unbelievable work @947BClub! This is the power of what we can do when we all come together! THANK YOU SO MUCH TO EVERY SINGLE PERSON! — 947 (@947) February 22, 2018

Each child will receive a movie ticket, popcorn, a cold drink and doughnuts at the screenings nationwide.

International leads Lupita N'yong'o and Denai Gurira were in South Africa last week for the local premiere of the film that broke box-office records across Africa over the weekend.