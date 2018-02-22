All Sections
    22/02/2018 16:38 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Over R1-million Raised For SA Children To Watch 'Black Panther'

    A campaign to get every local child in cinemas to see the historic film has hugely exceeded the target it set.

    Andrew Kelly / Reuters
    A group of children take a selfie as they arrive on the opening night of "Black Panther" at a cinema in New York.

    More than 8,000 young South Africans from underprivileged backgrounds will watch "Black Panther", Marvel's first all-black superhero film, after a crowdfunding campaign raised more than R1-million to pay for their tickets.

    The campaign came to life after an interview on Radio 947's Anele Mdoda show, in which the film's two South African stars, John Kani and Connie Chiume, reached out to the public to help them get local children to see the film.

    "This is the power of what we can do when we all come together! Thank you so much to every single person!" the radio station said on Twitter.

    Each child will receive a movie ticket, popcorn, a cold drink and doughnuts at the screenings nationwide.

    International leads Lupita N'yong'o and Denai Gurira were in South Africa last week for the local premiere of the film that broke box-office records across Africa over the weekend.

