People Are Already Stressing About The Casting Of Trevor Noah's Biopic

Trevor Noah's announcement that his book "Born A Crime: Stories From A South African Childhood" will be adapted into a film is a big win not only for him, but for South Africa at large.
Making the announcement on social media, Noah said Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o would play the role of his mother.
Nyong'o herself is excited.
"When I read Trevor Noah's "Born A Crime" I could not put the book down. Excited to announce that I will be starring in and producing its feature-film adaptation," she said in a tweet.
But not everyone is happy that the role of Patricia (Noah's mom) will be played by Nyong'o.
Why didn't Trevor noah choose a local xhosa speaking actress. We have plenty good ones. We have supported him from the beginning, why isn't he trying to open doors for other local Celebs? #BornACrime— Mabongee (@koeksister123) February 22, 2018
I'm happy for Trevor but I wish he took it home. I wish South Africans played South Africans I think our talent is sufficient 🤷🏾♀️ #BornACrime— Omuhle Makaziwe Gela (@Omuhle_Gela) February 22, 2018
I (secretly) wanted an All South African cast. 😔 #BornACrime— Khanya Mkangisa (@KhanyaMkangisa) February 22, 2018
We all know how Xhosa mothers are, Trevor knows very well how Xhosa mothers are, lendaba kaLupita andiyibonisisi ncam #bornacrime— Nyaméama Yawo Ayew (@sierraleonne_m) February 22, 2018
But others couldn't care less about where the cast hails from.
They cry we need South African stories told by South Africans...ohk— Mmapula (@Mmaps_ThePro) February 22, 2018
Fast forward #Inxeba happens and boom 💥 "you can't tell the people about our culture nywe nywe"
South Africans are not ready to own their own stories, no TOLERANCE
Trevor do it with Americans #BornACrime
Why are people pressed on who Trevor chooses for HIS movie?#BornACrime pic.twitter.com/bf8PcfAslE— 👑Mutanuni 👑 (@munje9) February 22, 2018
South Africans have also gone further – suggesting how the rest of the cast should look.
Can the local actor @ThatRobertoGuy be in the Born a Crime movie? Or am I the only one who sees the resemblance? pic.twitter.com/dAJ4m2BhVB— Stephanie Pekeur (@Ste_phine) February 22, 2018
This guy would make a great trevor noah #BornACrime pic.twitter.com/oGeVYtYaFn— Yolana (@Yolana64765341) February 22, 2018
In "Born A Crime" — which is also the title of one of his stand-up comedy shows, Noah shares his experience of growing up coloured, with a Xhosa mother and a Swiss father, in apartheid South Africa.