    • ENTERTAINMENT
    22/02/2018 16:41 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    People Are Already Stressing About The Casting Of Trevor Noah's Biopic

    ...and it's barely 24 hours since the announcement.

    Presley Ann via Getty Images
    Trevor Noah attends the 60th Grammy Awards.

    Trevor Noah's announcement that his book "Born A Crime: Stories From A South African Childhood" will be adapted into a film is a big win not only for him, but for South Africa at large.

    Making the announcement on social media, Noah said Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o would play the role of his mother.

    Nyong'o herself is excited.

    "When I read Trevor Noah's "Born A Crime" I could not put the book down. Excited to announce that I will be starring in and producing its feature-film adaptation," she said in a tweet.

    But not everyone is happy that the role of Patricia (Noah's mom) will be played by Nyong'o.

    But others couldn't care less about where the cast hails from.

    South Africans have also gone further – suggesting how the rest of the cast should look.

    In "Born A Crime" — which is also the title of one of his stand-up comedy shows, Noah shares his experience of growing up coloured, with a Xhosa mother and a Swiss father, in apartheid South Africa.

