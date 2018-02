In response to a complaint by the DA, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown guilty of violating the Executive Ethics Code.

President Ramaphosa must now take action against Brown, says Mkhwebane.

Read the full story here or look at the full report below.

Public Protector Report: Lynne Brown Complaint By DA by HuffPost South Africa on Scribd