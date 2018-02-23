PICTURES: Pink Glam For Tansey Coetzee's Baby Shower

Family and celebrity friends of former Miss South Africa Tansey Coetzee gathered at Johannesburg's upmarket Morrells Boutique Estate on Thursday to celebrate her baby girl, due soon.

Coetzee and her husband (of four years, come November), Kolapo Sodeinde, are expecting their first child.

Tansey was crowned Miss SA 2007, and was, as a result, our entry at that year's Miss Universe pageant.

Also attending the shower were well-known media personalities Bonang Matheba, Babalwa Mneno, Shashi Naidoo and Candice Abrahams, who has the distinction of being a former Mrs South Africa and Mrs World.

Pink was the order of the day for the baby shower, and if the pictures are anything to go by, fun was had...

Here are some of the snaps:

Shashi Naidoo:

Bonang Matheba and Babalwa Mneno:

Congratulations, Tansey!