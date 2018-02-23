All Sections
    23/02/2018 12:43 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    PICTURES: Pink Glam For Tansey Coetzee's Baby Shower

    The former Miss South Africa was showered in celeb affection as she prepares to welcome her firstborn 👗👗👗👗

    Darren Decker /Miss Universe Organization
    Former Miss South Africa Tansey Coetzee.

    Family and celebrity friends of former Miss South Africa Tansey Coetzee gathered at Johannesburg's upmarket Morrells Boutique Estate on Thursday to celebrate her baby girl, due soon.

    Coetzee and her husband (of four years, come November), Kolapo Sodeinde, are expecting their first child.

    Tansey was crowned Miss SA 2007, and was, as a result, our entry at that year's Miss Universe pageant.

    Also attending the shower were well-known media personalities Bonang Matheba, Babalwa Mneno, Shashi Naidoo and Candice Abrahams, who has the distinction of being a former Mrs South Africa and Mrs World.

    Pink was the order of the day for the baby shower, and if the pictures are anything to go by, fun was had...

    Here are some of the snaps:

    Shashi Naidoo:

    Bonang Matheba and Babalwa Mneno:

    BonangMatheba/Instagram

    Congratulations, Tansey!

