President Ramaphosa's Cattle Exhibited In Johannesburg

A large-format photography exhibition that opened in Johannesburg on Thursday evening shows breathtaking images of the thousands of rare Ankole long-horned cattle farmed by new South African president Cyril Ramaphosa.

The images form part of the "A Decade Of Seeing" exhibition, which looks back on the work of celebrated South African photographer Daniel Naudé, who was commissioned by Ramaphosa himself to take the images of his livestock.

"The graceful movement of these amazing creatures speaks to the gentle whispers of the ancestors in the wind that blows through the tropical grasses and treetops," Ramaphosa said in "Cattle Of The Ages" — a book that Naudé and the president published together in 2017.

In the book Ramaphosa explains the extraordinary effort he took to see the Ugandan species cultivated in South Africa, after first being introduced to the unusual animals by Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni.

Naudé has photographed cattle around the world, and included in the exhibit is a selection of some of his most striking cattle portraits from India, Madagascar and Uganda.

The photographer has photographed cattle around the world, from India (pictured) to Uganda.

The exhibition is on at The Everard Read Gallery in Johannesburg from February 22 – March 31, 2018.