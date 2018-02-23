Read These 6 Classic Books Painted By SA's Famous Miniature Artist

South African miniature artist Lorraine Loots has been exhibiting her extraordinary little watercolours all over the world, and tucked between her tiny worlds is a series of some of literature's most special titles, painted really, really small.
Here are six books she's painted that we think you need to read:
The God Of Small Things
by Arundhati Roy
"...the secret of the Great Stories is that they have no secrets. The Great Stories are the ones you have heard and want to hear again. The ones you can enter anywhere and inhabit comfortably. They don't deceive you with thrills and trick endings. They don't surprise you with the unforeseen. They are as familiar as the house you live in. Or the smell of your lover's skin. You know how they end, yet you listen as though you don't. In the way that although you know that one day you will die, you live as though you won't. In the Great Stories you know who lives, who dies, who finds love, who doesn't. And yet you want to know again.
That is their mystery and their magic." – "The God Of Small Things", by Arundhati Roy.
A Clockwork Orange
by Anthony Burgess
To Kill A Mockingbird
by Harper Lee
"You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view... Until you climb inside of his skin and walk around in it." — "To Kill A Mockingbird", by Harper Lee
The Jungle Book
by Rudyard Kipling
Day 94/100 (24/25 #tinytuesdays) : "The Jungle Book" (1894) is a collection of stories by English author Rudyard Kipling. The fables are centered around the boy or "man-cub" Mowgli, who is raised in the jungle by wolves. 23 x 17 mm.
Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows
by JK Rowling
And then, of course:
365 Paintings For Ants
by Lorraine Loots