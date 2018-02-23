All Sections
    • HALALA
    23/02/2018 14:43 SAST | Updated 46 minutes ago

    Read These 6 Classic Books Painted By SA's Famous Miniature Artist

    A little literature could do us all good.

    Lorraine Loots

    South African miniature artist Lorraine Loots has been exhibiting her extraordinary little watercolours all over the world, and tucked between her tiny worlds is a series of some of literature's most special titles, painted really, really small.

    Here are six books she's painted that we think you need to read:

    The God Of Small Things

    by Arundhati Roy

    Lorraine Loots

    "...the secret of the Great Stories is that they have no secrets. The Great Stories are the ones you have heard and want to hear again. The ones you can enter anywhere and inhabit comfortably. They don't deceive you with thrills and trick endings. They don't surprise you with the unforeseen. They are as familiar as the house you live in. Or the smell of your lover's skin. You know how they end, yet you listen as though you don't. In the way that although you know that one day you will die, you live as though you won't. In the Great Stories you know who lives, who dies, who finds love, who doesn't. And yet you want to know again.

    That is their mystery and their magic." – "The God Of Small Things", by Arundhati Roy.

    A Clockwork Orange

    by Anthony Burgess

    To Kill A Mockingbird

    by Harper Lee

    Lorraine Loots

    "You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view... Until you climb inside of his skin and walk around in it." — "To Kill A Mockingbird", by Harper Lee

    The Jungle Book

    by Rudyard Kipling

    Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows

    by JK Rowling

    Lorraine Loots

    And then, of course:

    365 Paintings For Ants

    by Lorraine Loots

